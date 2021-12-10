Connect with us

Capital News
Delegates started arriving at the 60,000-seat capacity Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi from as early as 5am/CFM/Irene Mwangi

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Thousands throng Kasarani for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja Convention

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Thousands of delegates braved the chilly weather in Nairobi on Friday to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Convention where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is was expected to formally declare his 2022 presidential bid.

The convention given a wide berth by Odinga’s former allies in the National Super Alliance (NASA), now coalescing around the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), was also expected to unveil a political alliance to rival OKA and Deputy President William Ruto-led Hustler Nation movement under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka, and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula all announced on Thursday they will not attend the convention citing prior commitments.

Mudavadi described Odinga as “a worthy competitor,” adding “I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

Wetangula tweeted a similar message while Musyoka indicated that he was on Juba for official engagements at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy to South Sudan.

More to follow…

