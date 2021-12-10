Thousands throng Kasarani for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja Convention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Thousands of delegates braved the chilly weather in Nairobi on Friday to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Convention where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is was expected to formally declare his 2022 presidential bid.

The convention given a wide berth by Odinga’s former allies in the National Super Alliance (NASA), now coalescing around the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), was also expected to unveil a political alliance to rival OKA and Deputy President William Ruto-led Hustler Nation movement under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka, and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula all announced on Thursday they will not attend the convention citing prior commitments.

Mudavadi described Odinga as “a worthy competitor,” adding “I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements. 1/2 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) December 9, 2021

Wetangula tweeted a similar message while Musyoka indicated that he was on Juba for official engagements at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy to South Sudan.

I recieved an invitation to my brother Hon R A Odinga party leader ODM to attend his Azimio event tomorrow. Due to prior engagements, I will not attend. I wish him well.@NTVnewsroom @KTNNewsKE @citizentvkenya — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) December 9, 2021

