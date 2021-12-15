Connect with us

French politician Segolene Royal (C-R) eats a red "thiebou dieune" with children from a test village, Pikine, for street children, on April 5, 2009 in Dakar. AFP/PHOTO SEYLLOU (Photo by SEYLLOU DIALLO / AFP)

Africa

‘thiebou dieune’, Senegal’s rice and chips platter added to UNESCO heritage list

Published

SENEGAL, Dec 15 – The United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO on Wednesday added Senegal’s national dish, a rice-and-fish platter called ‘thiebou dieune’, to its cultural heritage list.

Senegal’s culture ministry applied to include the dish, which is widely consumed in the West African country, on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in October.

“Thiebou dieune” means “rice with fish” in Senegal’s dominant Wolof language. It is often prepared with vegetables such as a cassava or tomato, and served at lunch.

Le Sénégalais Ababacar Diop, ancien porte-parole des sans-papiers de l’église de Saint-Bernard à Paris et l’un des associés du cybercafé parisien “Vis à Vis”, se sert de “thiebou dieune” (riz au poisson ) chez lui à l’heure du déjeuner le 02 août 2000 à Dakar. Pour protéger la marque de son portail internet Vizzavi, Vivendi a dû verser 24 millions de francs au café parisien. (Photo by SEYLLOU DIALLO / AFP)

The northern Senegalese city of Saint-Louis is believed be the birthplace of the dish.

The city, whose old centre is itself a UNESCO World Heritage site, borders the Atlantic Ocean and hosts a thriving fishing community.

“The recipe and techniques are traditionally passed down from mother to daughter,” UNESCO stated, adding that the dish is traditionally eaten with hands.

Thiebou dieune — also spelled ‘Ceebu jen’ in Wolof — joins other culinary favourites such as Italian pizza and Moroccan couscous on the UNESCO list.

