Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Pope Francis arrives at Nicosia's Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace on his first stop following his arrival in Cyprus on December 2, 2021 © AFP / JOSEPH EID

World

‘The pope is here’: Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis

Published

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec 2 – Pope Francis’s first prayers in Cyprus might have been invitation-only, but that didn’t stop the faithful from gathering near Nicosia’s Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the pontiff.

Joseph Diolas, 52, was among dozens waiting along the street next to the church, in front of the Kormakitis Maronite cafe.

“I am here with my friends to welcome the pope,” he said.

Kormakitis, his home village, was once a hub of Cyprus’s Catholic Maronite minority, whose ancestors first came to Cyprus centuries ago from Syria and Lebanon.

After Turkey invaded the island’s north in 1974 in response to a Greek-sponsored coup following years of ethnic tensions and bloodshed, the village found itself in the occupied area.

A Cypriot Maronite family waits for Pope Francis to arrive near Nicosia’s Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace © AFP / Amir MAKAR

Many Maronites left their traditional homes in the north, and assimilated into Greek Cypriot communities where they sought shelter.

Josephina Skoullou, also originally from Kormakitis, was waiting with two friends from her village.

“After 11 years, the new pope is here,” the 55-year-old said, alluding to a 2010 visit by Pope Benedict XVI. “For us, the Catholics of Cyprus, it’s a big event.”

As police corralled people to the side of the road and the pontiff’s motorcade turned into the small street, those waiting excitedly whipped out their phones, taking videos and photos as the pope drove past.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Clapping and cheering as he waved from the car just a few metres (yards) away, a few yelled “Papa!” as Francis entered the church.

Some watched the event from screens inside the cafe, while others were determined to wait outside © AFP / Amir MAKAR

Some watched the event from television screens inside the cafe, while others were determined to wait outside.

Among those following the gathering was Avril Fortuin, 57, from Cape Town in South Africa.

“It doesn’t matter (about) your colour, it doesn’t matter (about) your background, he has a heart for people, and that is why I came,” she said.

– ‘Need his encouragement’ –

A Charismatic Christian rather than a Catholic, Fortuin praised the pope’s focus on human rights and migrants.

Aside from the Maronites and a small but ancient Latin community, the remainder of Cyprus’s Catholic minority is made up largely of workers from the Philippines and South Asia, as well as African migrants © AFP / Amir MAKAR

His visit “is extraordinary, especially for foreigners in this country”, she said.

Aside from the Maronites and a small but ancient Latin community, the remainder of Cyprus’s Catholic minority is made up largely of workers from the Philippines and South Asia, as well as African migrants.

Filipina Erlyn Rio, 42, was with a group of her fellow countrywomen.

Clutching two large Philippines flags and a Cypriot one, they had their eyes glued to the church as the event came to an end.

“We just want to welcome the pope here in Cyprus,” Rio said with excitement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the prayers wound up and people started to leave, one of those lingering was Sister Myriam Salameh.

She said she had travelled from Lebanon hours earlier, but arrived too late for the gathering.

People wave as Pope Francis departs the Maronite Our Lady of Grace Cathedral in Nicosia on December 2, 2021 © AFP / Amir Makar

But she was upbeat, and like several others AFP spoke to, said she was going to the pontiff’s open-air mass Friday.

“We are so happy to be part of this,” the woman in her thirties said, a cross around her neck.

“We really need the pope to come to Lebanon,” she added. “We need his encouragement, we need his wisdom, we need his blessings.

“He is bringing life to the church and we need life back in our country, Lebanon, and in our church.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Nicosia (AFP), Dec 2 – Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided...

3 hours ago

World

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India

Rome, Oct 30 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asked Pope Francis to visit India, a significant opening towards the head of the Catholic...

October 30, 2021

World

Indian PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

New Delhi, India, Oct 28 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when...

October 28, 2021

World

Who wanted the Pope dead?

ROME, Italy, Sep 21 – Pope Francis joked that “some people wanted me dead” and cardinals were already preparing to replace him after his colon...

September 21, 2021

World

Pope tells Slovak Jews of Holocaust ‘shame’

Bratislava (AFP), Sep 13 – Pope Francis on Monday voiced “shame” over the massacre of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews in the Holocaust, condemning...

September 13, 2021

World

Pope calls for openness after meeting Hungary’s Orban; heads to Slovakia

Budapest (AFP), Sep 12 – Pope Francis met Hungary’s anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a whistlestop trip to the country on Sunday in...

September 12, 2021