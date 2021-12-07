Suneka man posing as military officer arrested after confronting cop over ‘wrong uniform’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Police in Suneka, Kisii county, have nabbed a 27 year old man who stormed a police station and assaulted a police officer over claims she was wearing a jacket assigned to a different security agency.

George Onderi, who is suspected to be a military imposter, is reported to have declined efforts to identify himself before the Deputy OCS Suneka, Cephas Ombija.

He had stormed the Suneka Police Station in Kisii where he confronted a female police officer identified as Constable Mary Maina over what he claimed was a wrong police uniform.

“The imposter, 27-year-old George Onderi arrived at the station in his Toyota Belta car, parked and proceeded to the station building where he confronted Constable Mary Maina, the police officer on duty at the report office desk on allegations she wore a pair of uniform with the wrong jungle print,” the National Police Service (NPS) stated on Tuesday.

Onderi is alleged to have violently pulled the lady officer from her duty post which prompted the immediate intervention by her colleague and the duty officer.

“He will be arraigned for charges of impersonation and creating disturbance,” NPS stated.

The suspected imposter was held for questioning by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation as police officers sought to establish whether he had any connection to the acts of criminality in the area.

NPS noted an increase in incidences where criminals have unlawfully used the identity of the traditional security outfits to advance criminal activities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While we caution the public against imposters who are out to advance acts of fraud and other forms of criminality. We urge the public to seek for services from designated security installations and, to report to authorities any suspected imposter,” the police service appealed.