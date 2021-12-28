Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A massive blaze in a container yard lights up the Mediterranean seafront after a second Israeli air strike this month hits Syria's key port of Latakia

World

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

Published

A massive blaze in a container yard lights up the Mediterranean seafront after a second Israeli air strike this month hits Syria’s key port of Latakia © SANA/AFP

Beirut (AFP), Dec 28 – An Israeli air strike hit Syria’s Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported.

Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad’s minority Alawite community.

“At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean… targeting the container yard in Latakia port,” Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

Map of Syria locating the port of Latakia © AFP / Vincent LEFAI

The strike caused “significant material damage”, it added.

Asked about the strike, an Israeli army spokesman said: “We don’t comment on reports in foreign media”.

Pictures released by SANA showed firefighters training hoses on stacks of blazing containers that lit up the night sky.

The news agency said the containers were carrying “engine oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles”.

But Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the cargo was “arms and munitions,” which had detonated in “powerful explosions that were felt across the city of Latakia and its suburbs”.

It said it was unclear whether the arms were from Iran or some other supplier.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Latakia governor Ismail Hilal said firefighters had brought the blaze under control by midday and were dousing the embers, SANA reported.

– Shadow war with Iran –

A firefighter battles a blaze in Syria’s Latakia port after it is hit by an Israeli air strike for only the second time in the decade-old civil war © SANA/AFP

It is the second time this month that Israel has attacked the container yard at Latakia port.

The Syrian government’s other major ally, Russia, operates a naval base in the port of Tartus, 85 kilometres (53 miles) to the south.

Russia, while steering clear of confirming Israel carried out the strike, said that such attacks are “very worrying” for Syria after a decade of brutal conflict.

“We don’t think that any situations of this kind contribute to the stability of the Middle East or the situation in Syria,” said Russia’s deputy representative at the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

“We never conceal that we do not approve of such behaviour,” he told reporters, adding that Russia would address concerns bilaterally with Israel.

So far this year, Israel has targeted Syria nearly 30 times, killing 130 people including five civilians and 125 loyalist fighters, according to Observatory figures.

On December 7, it carried out a strike targeting an Iranian arms shipment in Latakia, its first on the port since the start of the civil war.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on its northern neighbour, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to a report by the Israeli army, it hit around 50 targets in Syria in 2020.

In the deadliest operation since the strikes began, Israel killed 57 government troops and allied fighters in eastern Syria in January this year.

The Israeli military has defended the strikes as a necessary measure to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

Israel’s head of military intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva, has accused Iran of “continuing to promote subversion and terror” in the Middle East.

The windows of buildings some distance away from Latakia port were blown in by the force of the explosions in the container yard © SANA/AFP

In a shadow war, Israel has targeted suspected Iranian military facilities in Syria and mounted a sabotage campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has been a key supporter of the Syrian government in the decade-old conflict.

It finances, arms and commands a number of Syrian and foreign militia groups fighting alongside the regular armed forces, chief among them Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group.

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

The Hague (AFP), Nov 28 – A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking...

November 28, 2021

Capital Health

Israel bans travel to 50 African countries due to Omicron variant

JERUSALEM, Israel Nov 28 – Israel on Saturday issued a ban on its citizens traveling to 50 African countries to prevent the spread of...

November 28, 2021

World

Israel vaccinates children as young as 5 to combat ‘children’s wave’

Tel Aviv (AFP), Nov 23 – Israel began rolling out Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 on Monday, becoming one of a...

November 23, 2021

World

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

Washington (AFP), Nov 3 – US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware at the center of a scandal over...

November 4, 2021

World

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Ramla (Israel) (AFP), Oct 17 – Israel does not want war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day...

October 17, 2021

World

US rules out normalizing with Syria’s Assad

Washington (AFP), Oct 13 – Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed US opposition Wednesday to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has seen...

October 13, 2021

World

Iran’s nuclear program has crossed ‘all red lines’: Israel PM

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 27 – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the “red lines” aimed at...

September 28, 2021

County News

Israeli man handed 5 years for being in Kenya illegally

MAKUENI, Kenya Sep 24 – A man of Israeli origin has been sentenced to five years in prison for being in Kenya illegally. The...

September 25, 2021