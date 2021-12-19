Speaker Muturi undergoes surgery after an accident in his office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has undergone a minor surgery to fix a fracture he suffered in November when his office seat slid office as he reached out for a drawer.

Muturi who revealed the incident on Saturday however said he was recuperating after after the procedure.

The procedure was undertaken after persistent pains despite having received medical attention when the incident happed.

“Three weeks ago just before the House went on recess, I had a minor accident in the office while trying to pull a drawer and my seat slid off the tempered glass chair-mat where I ended up hurting my right hand shoulder and the back. I sought medical attention and was released to recuperate at home,” he tweeted.

“Unfortunately, the pain persisted and on the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a minor surgery on my right hand shoulder to repair the fracture that I suffered then,” he explained.

Images shared on his page showed his right hand restrained in straps. The Speaker was reported to be admitted at a hospital in Dubai.