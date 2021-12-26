South Africa’s Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African Anglican cleric and anti-apartheid human rights activist, is dead.

Tutu died on December 26 aged 90, the presidency announced.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town, according to local news agencies quoting the presidency.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa was quoted by News24 as saying.

Developing story….