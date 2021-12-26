Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu died on December 2021 aged 90.

Africa

South Africa’s Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African Anglican cleric and anti-apartheid human rights activist, is dead.

Tutu died on December 26 aged 90, the presidency announced.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town, according to local news agencies quoting the presidency.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa was quoted by News24 as saying.

Developing story….

 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

S.Africa pays tribute to last apartheid leader De Klerk

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 12 – South Africa on Sunday paid an official tribute to FW de Klerk, the final president of white rule,...

December 12, 2021

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya says no plan to shut borders due to new COVID-19 variant from S.Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 -Kenya said Sunday it was not planning to close its borders immediately due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant believed...

November 28, 2021

World

Singapore, Malaysia curb arrivals from southern Africa over variant

Singapore (AFP), Nov 26 – Singapore and Malaysia will restrict arrivals from seven African countries, health officials said Friday, after South Africa discovered a...

November 26, 2021

World

Uhuru invites South African firm to help revamp rail system

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed Kenya’s readiness to diversify its partnerships in the ongoing revival and upgrading of...

November 24, 2021

Top stories

Kenya and South Africa sign eight agreements, ushering in a new dawn of bilateral cooperation

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 23 – Kenya and South Africa on Tuesday signed eight key bilateral agreements, ushering in a new dawn of cooperation...

November 23, 2021

World

South Africa’s ‘moral compass’ Tutu feted on his 90th birthday

Cape Town (AFP), Oct 7 – Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon, Nobel peace laureate and a man dubbed the “moral compass of the...

October 7, 2021

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

September 5, 2021

Africa

Jacob Zuma under fire over spending

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 – South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma was at the centre of a row Thursday over the millions spent on the renovation...

October 20, 2011