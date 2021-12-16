Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sifuna's announcement on Thursday ended speculation on which seat he will vie for following reports that he was to face off with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for the parliamentary seat/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sifuna declares senatorial bid, rules out candidacy in native Bungoma

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has officially announced that he will be vying for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

Sifuna’s announcement on Thursday ended speculation on which seat he will vie for following reports that he was to face off with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for the parliamentary seat.

He declared that he will not go for any elective seat in Bungoma, his home county.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on an ODM ticket,” Sifuna said in a tweet.

Sifuna vied for the same seat on an ODM ticket in 2017 but lost it to Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja.

He will be seeking to replace Sakaja who has since declared interest to run for Nairobi gubernatorial seat come 2022.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM extends free membership registration to end year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Wednesday has extended the ongoing free membership registration drive which was set to lapse...

September 29, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sifuna says ODM working to shed violence tag, committed to peace

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Secretary Edwin Sifuna has said that his party is committed to peace as the...

September 21, 2021

BATTLE FOR ODM CHIEFTAINCY

Wanjigi heads back to Migori, tells off officials with undemocratic tendencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – ODM presidential ticket aspirant Jimi Wanjigi is going back to Migori for campaigns in a show of defiance a...

September 18, 2021

BATTLE FOR ODM CHIEFTAINCY

ODM urges probe on chaos meted on Wanjigi as Junet blames unnamed figure

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is demanding a thorough investigation into Friday’s chaos which drew criticism from some...

September 17, 2021

Kenya

Sifuna tells off Wanjigi over NDC demand, says party to determine nomination procedure  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told off business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi over his calls for a...

September 3, 2021