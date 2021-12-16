Sifuna declares senatorial bid, rules out candidacy in native Bungoma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has officially announced that he will be vying for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

Sifuna’s announcement on Thursday ended speculation on which seat he will vie for following reports that he was to face off with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi for the parliamentary seat.

He declared that he will not go for any elective seat in Bungoma, his home county.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on an ODM ticket,” Sifuna said in a tweet.

Sifuna vied for the same seat on an ODM ticket in 2017 but lost it to Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja.

He will be seeking to replace Sakaja who has since declared interest to run for Nairobi gubernatorial seat come 2022.