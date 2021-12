NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has the readmitted Nominated Senator Issac Mwaura following a High Court ruling that nullified his expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

In his Communication to the Senate, Lusaka stated that he was obligated by the court decision which also quashed Jubilee’s nomination of former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore to replace Mwaura.