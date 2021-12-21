Senate rejects House amendments on County Govts Grants Bill citing eroded provisions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Senate on Tuesday rejected amendments on the County Governments Grants Bill by the National Assembly citing erosion of provisions to weaken a legal framework on disbursement of grants to devolved units.

The County Governments Grants Bill 2021 provides a legal framework for the release of the conditional grants and donor funds to the devolved units by the National Treasury.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru who is also the Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairperson and the sponsor the Bill said the amendments by the National Assembly defeated the principal objective of the Bill which was to deal with the question of disbursement of conditional grants to the county governments from the national government and development partners.

“By changing the long title and short title of the Bill to refer to additional allocations under Article 202(2) of the Constitution, would leave out conditional allocations from proceeds of loans and grants from development partners which form part of the transfers to county governments,” Kibiru said.

He further pointed out that the proposal by the National Assembly to have the financing of transferred functions included in the provisions of the Bill would introduce an issue outside the scope of the Bill which would be properly dealt with through a separate legislation.

“The deletion of the First and Second Schedule to the Bill would amount to a complete erosion of the substratum of the Bill and its objects,” he said.

“From the foregoing, the Committee recommends that the Senate rejects all the amendments passed by the National Assembly to the County Governments Grants Bill (Senate Bills No. 35 of 2021).”

The Bill was introduced in the Senate on July 6, 2021 following a judgment in High Court Petition in 2016.

The Court ruled that that conditional grants could not be included in the Division of Revenue Bill that shares funds between national and county governments and the County Allocation of Revenue Bill which splits funds among the 47 counties.

The Court was of the position that, as set out in Article 218 of the Constitution, only matters of division of nationally raised revenue between the national government and County Governments are to be included in the Division of Revenue Bill.

The Bill further sought to provide a framework for the transfer of additional allocations under Article 202(2) of the Constitution from national government’s share of revenue and from development partners to the county governments.

The Bill proposed to allocate county governments conditional allocations amounting to Sh7.53 billion from the national government and Sh32.34 billion as conditional allocations financed from loans and grants from development partners.

The Bill further proposed that grants shall be released to the county revenue funds accounts upon compliance with the conditions set out by the National Treasury for the funds and the conditions shall be contained in an agreement signed by the Treasury and the respective county government.

“An agreement under subsection (1) shall set out all conditions attached to an allocation made under this Act,” a part of the Bill reads.

It provided that the National Treasury shall enter into an agreement with the respective county government for the transfer of the respective conditional allocation made to the county government pursuant to this Act.

Such an agreement, the Bill stated, shall be approved by the County Assembly within days of submission by the county Finance executive.

Where a County Assembly fails to consider an agreement within seven days, the agreement shall be deemed to be approved.

“The county executive shall facilitate public participation on any agreement made pursuant to the provisions of this Act,” it states.

On the other hand, Treasury CS shall, within seven days of entering into an agreement, submit to the Senate the agreement together with any other documents relating to it.

After approval of the Bill by the Senate, it was transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and concurrence.

Following Tuesday’s rejection of the amendments through acclamation, the Bill will move to mediation where respective Speakers will appoint members from each House to seek consensus.

Counties did not received any disbursement under conditional grants for the 2021-2022 financial year owing to the lack of a substantive mechanism.