Senate lines up 14-point agenda for Special Sittings, budget policy prioritized

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Senate has lined up a 14-point agenda to be discussed during Special Sittings slated for Tuesday and Wednesday top among them a debate on the 2022-2023 budget policy statement.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka recalled Senators from recess to discuss key Bills before the House.

Other draft laws prioritized are the County Oversight and Accountability Bill and the Lifestyle Audit Bill.

“Notice is given to all Senators that pursuant to Standing Order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, 21st December, 2021 and Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021, as days for special sittings of the Senate. The sittings shall be held at the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” the notice read in part.

Other matters before Senate include, the report of the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on the status of the new Dandora Stadium, the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, the County Governments (Amendment) Bill, the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill and the Intergovernmental Relations (Amendment) Bill.

Senators will debate the County Hall of Fame Bill (Senate Bills No. 9 of 2021), the Heritage and Museums Bill (Senate Bills No. 22 of 2021) and the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill, (Senate Bills No. 15 of 2021).

The Senate is then expected to adjourn and resume normal sittings on February 8, 2022.