Security heightened in Maralal as bandits kill 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Security has been beefed up in Maralal area, Samburu County, following an attack by armed bandits which left one police officer and a 60-year-old man dead on Friday.

Security agents were pursuing the attackers on Saturday who also made away with property of unknown value during the attack at Pura village.

Police reports indicate that the deceased officer was part of a rescue team that responded to the attack. The officer in charge of the Maralal Police Station was injured in the exchange of fire during the attack.

“Today(Friday) the 24-12-2021 at about 1530 hours at Nasorot Market in Pura area, Poroo location, Malaso Division in Samburu central sub-county. Armed Pokot raiders shot and killed one Lmajal lolmingani sixty (60) years old Samburu elder from Morijo center who had come to the market with no reason (suspected revenge mission),” read the police report seen by Capital FM.

The deceased officer died following an ambush on their vehicle by Samburu morans (warriors) hours later.

“At about 1600hrs, on reaching the scene Samburu morans ambushed the police vehicle injuring CI Johnston Kitila Musyoki OCS Maralal police station who was leading the team. He sustained a gun shot on the right thigh and he is being attend to at Maralal Referral Hospital, they also shot and fatally injured No. 259979 Pc Nelson LEL of Maralal Police station,” read the police report.

Police stated that a contingent of security personnel had been deployed in the area adding the officers who were attacked confirmed that they were shot by the Samburu morans.

In a follow up report, police confirmed that three officers who went missing during the Friday attack had been found ending speculations on their whereabouts.

“Please be informed that the police officers namely No. 261657 PC Alfred Jomo, No.210806 PC Papai Lerugum and No. 113114 Pc Shadrack Musyoka who went missing during the shooting incident at Pura area have all been found while in good condition. No more casualties reported,” the police said.