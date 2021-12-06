Connect with us

December 6, 2021: Residents of Bubisa town in Marsabit received human and livestock food donation from local investors under the Giston Energy company which is building a wind and solar project in the area.

Security fears stall Marsabit food donations

MARSABIT, Kenya Dec 6 –  Marsabit leaders have said the fear of attacks along the Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale highway are hampering donation of relief food to residents at a time locals are facing severe drought.

Inter-community fighting has intensified in the recent past, resulting in the deaths of 9 people in the month of November, according to local security forces and leaders.

Golloh Wario, a former Chief of Bubisa Location termed the relief food situation as dire. “Those who have money are unable to deliver food to our people because they fear being attacked along the road.”

He spoke at Bubisa town on Monday when residents received human and livestock food donations from local investors under the Giston Energy company which is putting up a wind and solar project in the area.

“With power generated by Giston Energy, we shall be able to mine underground water resources and set up irrigation points for our people to ensure all year-round supply of pasture, whether it rains or not,” said Roba Elema, a local businessman and board member of Gitson Energy.

The leaders said they felt cut-off from the rest of the world and left to die.  “We can no longer travel with ease or to even go buy food in Marsabit town and nearly all our animals have perished as a result of drought,” said Mr Wario.

Gitson Energy Managing Director for Kenya Michael Ndiritu promised to provide a sustainable solution to the perennial hunger issue once the project starts.

“The massive death of the livestock we have witnessed is unacceptable. We shall provide a lasting solution to this problem,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the drought a national disaster.

