Savula ditches Mudavadi for Raila, says ‘OKA is useless’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Lugari MP Ayub Savula has vowed to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Savula said he will however, seek the Kakamega gubenatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.”

“Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said.

Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader.