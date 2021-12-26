Ruto’s sharing is caring Christmas gift to Sugoi neighbours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Deputy President William Ruto retreated back to his Sugoi village home in Uasin Gishu County this Christmas to share goodies with his neighbours.

The Deputy President who is campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been crisscrossing various parts of the country to popularise his presidential bid ahead of next year’s election, rarely missing a day with a crowd.

But on Christmas eve, he invited neighbours to his home where he addressed them and shared some goodies.

Sharing the Christmas message and gifts with my village mates in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County. pic.twitter.com/3uLxMdTvpL — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 24, 2021

Here are some of the pictures he posted on his Twitter handle: