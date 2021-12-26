Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto receives a guard with Mursik when he invited neighbours to share Christmas goodies with them at his rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on December 24, 2021. /Twitter.

Kenya

Ruto’s sharing is caring Christmas gift to Sugoi neighbours

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Deputy President William Ruto retreated back to his Sugoi village home in Uasin Gishu County this Christmas to share goodies with his neighbours.

The Deputy President who is campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been crisscrossing various parts of the country to popularise his presidential bid ahead of next year’s election, rarely missing a day with a crowd.

But on Christmas eve, he invited neighbours to his home where he addressed them and shared some goodies.

Here are some of the pictures he posted on his Twitter handle:

Deputy President William Ruto receives a guard with Mursik when he invited neighbours to share Christmas goodies with them at his rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on December 24, 2021. /Twitter.. /Twitter.

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachael shares Christmas goodies with their neighbours in their rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on December 24, 2021. /Twitter.

Deputy President William Ruto listening to a resident when he addressed a crowd at his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County on December 24, 2021. /Twitter

A crowd at Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home in Uasin Gichu County where he addressed them and shared Christmas goodies on December 24, 2021. /Twitter.

