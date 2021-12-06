Ruto to his competitors: Stop using the criminal justice system for political reasons

NYERI, Kenya Dec 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked his competitors to stop using the criminal justice system to advance their political agenda.

The Deputy President told them to come up with an agenda and sell to Kenyans who have the final say on issues of elections.

Ruto wondered why his competitors were using the criminal justice system to intimidate and blackmail his supporters.

“I want to encourage our competitors to stop using the criminal justice system to intimidate our supporters. Look for a plan and sell it to the people who have final say on elections,” said Ruto.

Speaking in Nyeri County during empowerment programs, Ruto assured Kenyans that if he takes over the leadership of the country, the criminal justice system will not be politicised.

“Under our administration, the criminal justice system will be used to fight crime and corruption but not to fight political opponents,” said Ruto.

He was accompanied by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Alice Wahome (Kandara), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri).

Ichungwa called on the Judiciary not to allow politicians to use them to manage the country’s politics.

He said: “We do not want the judiciary to be enlisted to campaign for failed politicians.”

At the same time, Ruto has asked Kenyans to reject leaders advocating for tribal political parties.

He said such tribal groupings were a threat to the country’s unity as they promote division and hatred among Kenyans.

The Deputy President said the country was better off united with its leaders working together to address challenges facing ordinary citizens.

“Do not accept to be divided into village political parties. Let’s instead unite and work together. We will overcome our challenges collectively,” said Ruto.

He appealed to Kenyans to join the Hustler Movement that seeks to unite the country with the aim of addressing the country’s economic challenges.

“Let us all rally behind UDA. This is a party with a national outlook that will unite the country,” he said.

Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by leaders from Mt Kenya who urged residents and their leaders to disassociate themselves with small tribal parties and embrace UDA.

Ichungwa said Mt Kenya leaders will not bow down to intimidations to join small tribal parties, saying UDA was their national political party of choice.

‘We will not submit to threats by those forcing us to join small tribal political parties. We are in UDA, which is a national political party,” said Ichungwa.

Nyoro asked Kenyans to shun tribal politics and embrace UDA, noting that it was focused on uniting Kenyans

“This time round we have decided to end tribalism that is brought by those championing tribal political parties,” said Nyoro.

Waititu asked Mt Kenya Governors who recently ditched Jubilee not to join small political parties that do not enjoy the support of the people in the region.

Gachagua expressed confidence that UDA will carry the day in Mt Kenya, saying its agenda resonates well with the people.

Kahiga asked Nyeri residents to rally behind Ruto.

He said it was ill-advised for the Jubilee Party to endorse Opposition leader Raila Odinga to take over after President Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

“If a Catholic Bishop retires, he cannot be replaced by a Bishop from the Akorino faith, for example,” said Governor Kahiga.

Ruto assured Kenyans that the Big Four agenda that was initiated by Jubilee will be implemented if he takes over the presidency.

The Deputy President said the Big Four development agenda was aimed at creating jobs in housing, manufacturing and agricultural programs.

“I will fulfil the Big Four agenda because it was our commitment together with President Kenyatta to the people of Kenya as part of efforts to transform their lives,” he said.

The Deputy President said he will invest in the agricultural sector to ensure farmers earn a decent living and eradicate hunger in the country.