Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto spoke at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he met political and religious leaders from Samburu and Kajiado Counties/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto sells agenda to Maa opinion leaders, says Raila lacks track record

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday once again asserted that he is the best suited leader to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the fifth Head of State when the country goes to polls in August 2022.

Speaking at his official residence in Karen where he met political and religious leaders from Samburu and Kajiado Counties, Ruto hit out at ODM Leader Raila Odinga saying the former Prime Minister in particular had no achievements to show during his term in office as a cabinet minister and Premier during the administrations of former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki respectively.

He outlined his achievements for the past nine years as he urged Kenyans to elevate him to the next level to accomplish his dream of rolling back poverty through economic empowerment under his bottom-up development model.

“Those who I am competing with are not known for delivering anything. President and I are the ones who have expanded the road network that you are experiencing in the country, which road can Kitendawili (Odinga) point to? Uhuru and I are the ones who have connected 70 per cent of households in the country to electricity, Kitendawili has been a Prime Minister but has not planned anything,” he said as he referred to Odinga as “the riddle man,” a common refence among Odinga’s opponents.

Ruto added: “I have graced numerous fundraisers to help women groups, youth groups and churches all over the country, but over friend does not even give offering.”

The Deputy President further exuded confidence that threats and intimidation from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will not coerce them into abandoning their cause of economically empowering millions of underprivileged Kenyans.

He accused well placed officers within the government of using the criminal justice system to try and blackmail politicians on matters to do with national politics.

“We want to tell them to leave the DCI and EACC out of the politics of Kenya. Kenyans can decide which ideas are good and which ones are better,” the DP added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies: Kenyans should reject any ‘political project’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders have urged Kenyans to reject any ‘political project’ ahead of next year’s...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC clears 72 parties for 2022 elections as 10 fail to comply

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Only 72 political parties will participate in next year’s General Election, according to the electoral commission that locked out...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Brave Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

1 day ago

Kenya

Uhuru Gardends construction inspired by Raila, Uhuru says

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12-The Uhuru Gardens Museum will be accessible to the public free of charge from April next year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto: Kenya’s Independent institutions are not independent

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on the nation to reflect when it comes to the mandate of government...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies to Raila: Be careful, they may betray you

LODWAR, Kenya Dec 12 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have warned Opposition leader Raila Odinga of a possible betrayal scheme following...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto charms Turkana with delivered projects, asks opponents to show track record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy president William Ruto has urged voters in the country to assess leaders contesting for different seats based on...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi mourns Ruto’s Chief of Staff he once rebuked for ‘juvenile activism’ as a friend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinagi has mourned the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy President as...

3 days ago