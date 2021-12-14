Ruto sells agenda to Maa opinion leaders, says Raila lacks track record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday once again asserted that he is the best suited leader to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the fifth Head of State when the country goes to polls in August 2022.

Speaking at his official residence in Karen where he met political and religious leaders from Samburu and Kajiado Counties, Ruto hit out at ODM Leader Raila Odinga saying the former Prime Minister in particular had no achievements to show during his term in office as a cabinet minister and Premier during the administrations of former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki respectively.

He outlined his achievements for the past nine years as he urged Kenyans to elevate him to the next level to accomplish his dream of rolling back poverty through economic empowerment under his bottom-up development model.

“Those who I am competing with are not known for delivering anything. President and I are the ones who have expanded the road network that you are experiencing in the country, which road can Kitendawili (Odinga) point to? Uhuru and I are the ones who have connected 70 per cent of households in the country to electricity, Kitendawili has been a Prime Minister but has not planned anything,” he said as he referred to Odinga as “the riddle man,” a common refence among Odinga’s opponents.

Ruto added: “I have graced numerous fundraisers to help women groups, youth groups and churches all over the country, but over friend does not even give offering.”

The Deputy President further exuded confidence that threats and intimidation from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will not coerce them into abandoning their cause of economically empowering millions of underprivileged Kenyans.

He accused well placed officers within the government of using the criminal justice system to try and blackmail politicians on matters to do with national politics.

“We want to tell them to leave the DCI and EACC out of the politics of Kenya. Kenyans can decide which ideas are good and which ones are better,” the DP added.