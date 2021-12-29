Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto receives a gourd with Mursik when he invited neighbours to share Christmas goodies with them at his rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on December 24, 2021. /Twitter.

Kenya

Ruto says there’s nothing like Deep State or System in Kenya, confident of winning presidency

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the so-called ‘Deep State or System’ in reference to state operatives out to stop his quest for the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Ruto, who fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the March 2018 handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, says he is on a clear path of succeeding his boss.

“There is nothing like deep state or system,” he said in an interview on Citizen TV, “if there was such a thing, I would know because I am the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Citing the victories recorded by his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the Kiambaa by-election and other victories by the party in recent times, Ruto said it could not have happened if there was a deep state.

“Could we have won Kiambaa by-election if there was deep state, will the court have nullified our election with president Kenyatta in 2017,” he posed, dismissing talk of a deep state likely to stop his State House bid.

In all his campaigns, Ruto has always declared, “I have God and the people [of Kenya] and nothing will stop us from winning.”

Ruto and his allies have always regarded Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and other influential state operatives as part of a wider scheme out to stop his presidency.

The Deputy President sees Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as his only worthy competitor in the presidential race, and is confident of defeating him despite the support the Opposition leader enjoys from state operatives and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the Citizen TV interview, Ruto said he has never promised anyone a wheelbarrow which is his party symbol.

He said the wheelbarrow is “just a symbol” for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“I have never promised anyone that I will give Kenyans the wheelbarrow. This is a party symbol,” he said in an interview with Citizen TV.

Ruto has been popularising UDA and the wheelbarrow in various forums and was on several occasions seen giving out wheelbarrows to “hustlers” youths at his official Karen residence and other parts of the country.

But during the interview, he challenged his competitors whose parties have various symbols to be serious in their criticism.

“Some parties have a lion (Ford Kenya), Orange (Orange Democratic Movement), umbrella (Wiper Party) among others, do they give out lions or oranges to their supporters,” he posed in the interview as he defended his party symbol.

