Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
December 15, 2021 | DP Ruto addresses a rally at Butali trading centre, Kakamega North Sub-County in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says formation of DAP-K a scheme by Raila to destabilize ANC, FORD- Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims the newly formed Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) is part of a scheme by ODM Leader Raila Odinga to destabilize the Amani National Congress (ANC) and FORD-Kenya.

He told a section of residents from western Kenya the party unveiled on Tuesday was formed to challenge the political dominance of ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula in the Western region.

Speaking during a roadshow at Lwandeti Market, Lugari Constituency, the DP said Odinga who is one of the front-runners in the 2022 Presidential election had resorted to promoting the creation of regional parties.

“Yesterday, we saw another village party (DAP-K) being unveiled but we know it is the latest plot by Mr. Kitendawili (Odinga) so that he can confuse Mudavadi and Wetangula so that they are no longer united but I want to say that he will not succeed,” the DP told his supporters.

The party steered by Kanduyi legislator Wafula Wamunyinyi as its leader and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu as the Secretary General on Tuesday resolved to support Odinga’s presidency under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10.

The resolution appeared to have thrown into disarray calls for the western bloc to unite behind a single presidential contender.

DAP-K membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from Bungoma Senator Wetangula’s FORD- Kenya Party.

Mudavadi and Wetangula, who have committed to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), have expressed interest in contesting for the presidency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move by DAP-K to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement is said to be one of the political arsenals by Odinga to get a chunk of votes from the western region.

Simiyu vowed that they party will ensure they ring fence support for Odinga in the western region in the 2022 polls as well as popularize the newly launched party.

He said tribal parties should not be given a chance in Kenya’s political space.

While beginning his two-day tour in Western Kenya, Deputy President who drummed up support for his bottom-up economic model, dismissed the Odinga’s presidential bid citing that he lacks the strategy to convince Kenyans to vote for him.

“If someone has held such high offices as those of the Prime Minister or the Vice-President and has nothing to show for it. He should not try to convince us that now that he is almost 80, is when he can deliver. I am saying let people be rewarded for the work they’ve done.”

Odinga, 76, declared during the Azimio la Umoja convention that he will be making his fifth stab at the presidential seat listing a ten-point agenda he will prioritize if elected the country’s fifth President.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto faults MKF tycoons for failing to report Mudavadi’s performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) for failing to score presidential...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto most vocal critic of Jubilee Party and Uhuru’s Government – TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Deputy President William Ruto is the most vocal critic against the Jubilee government where he serves, a new poll...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ODM maintain upward trajectory as Jubilee’s popularity plummets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s national popularity continued to grow as the ruling party Jubilee Party stained a downward...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Scramble for the Luyha vote intensifies as pro-Raila group unveils regional party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The battle for Luyha votes ahead of the 2022 General Election has intensified with the entry of the newly...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto sells agenda to Maa opinion leaders, says Raila lacks track record

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday once again asserted that he is the best suited leader to succeed President...

24 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wamunyinyi, Eseli named leaders of regional outfit to rival ANC and FORD-Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi and his counterpart from Tongaren Eseli Simiyu were Tuesday named as Party Leader and Secretary...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies: Kenyans should reject any ‘political project’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders have urged Kenyans to reject any ‘political project’ ahead of next year’s...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC clears 72 parties for 2022 elections as 10 fail to comply

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Only 72 political parties will participate in next year’s General Election, according to the electoral commission that locked out...

2 days ago