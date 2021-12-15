Ruto says formation of DAP-K a scheme by Raila to destabilize ANC, FORD- Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims the newly formed Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) is part of a scheme by ODM Leader Raila Odinga to destabilize the Amani National Congress (ANC) and FORD-Kenya.

He told a section of residents from western Kenya the party unveiled on Tuesday was formed to challenge the political dominance of ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula in the Western region.

Speaking during a roadshow at Lwandeti Market, Lugari Constituency, the DP said Odinga who is one of the front-runners in the 2022 Presidential election had resorted to promoting the creation of regional parties.

“Yesterday, we saw another village party (DAP-K) being unveiled but we know it is the latest plot by Mr. Kitendawili (Odinga) so that he can confuse Mudavadi and Wetangula so that they are no longer united but I want to say that he will not succeed,” the DP told his supporters.

The party steered by Kanduyi legislator Wafula Wamunyinyi as its leader and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu as the Secretary General on Tuesday resolved to support Odinga’s presidency under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10.

The resolution appeared to have thrown into disarray calls for the western bloc to unite behind a single presidential contender.

DAP-K membership is mostly made up of a breakaway faction from Bungoma Senator Wetangula’s FORD- Kenya Party.

Mudavadi and Wetangula, who have committed to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), have expressed interest in contesting for the presidency.

The move by DAP-K to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement is said to be one of the political arsenals by Odinga to get a chunk of votes from the western region.

Simiyu vowed that they party will ensure they ring fence support for Odinga in the western region in the 2022 polls as well as popularize the newly launched party.

He said tribal parties should not be given a chance in Kenya’s political space.

While beginning his two-day tour in Western Kenya, Deputy President who drummed up support for his bottom-up economic model, dismissed the Odinga’s presidential bid citing that he lacks the strategy to convince Kenyans to vote for him.

“If someone has held such high offices as those of the Prime Minister or the Vice-President and has nothing to show for it. He should not try to convince us that now that he is almost 80, is when he can deliver. I am saying let people be rewarded for the work they’ve done.”

Odinga, 76, declared during the Azimio la Umoja convention that he will be making his fifth stab at the presidential seat listing a ten-point agenda he will prioritize if elected the country’s fifth President.