Ruto says Azimio la Umoja unity bid a charade, cites ethnic mobilization

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes into calls for unity during the Azimio la Umoja national convention on Friday terming leaders coalescing around the new political movement as hypocritical.

Ruto who spoke on Friday during his campaign tour of Turkana County said pronouncements by the the Raila Odinga-led political alliance unveiled at the convention fall do not reflect what they practice singling out what he termed as concerted efforts to form ethnic-based regional parties.

The Deputy President pointed out that the cropping of new political parties in different parts of the country ahead of the 2022 elections is a clear indication that his political opponents are up to no good.

“It is the biggest contradiction in the history of Kenya for those who are giving us lectures today about the unity of the country, when on the other side they are the ones sponsoring ethnic, regional, village parties to divide the people of Kenya so that a few people can be beneficiaries,” he said.

The presumed leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) called on Kenyans to beware of such leaders whom he referred to as “false prophets”.

“They come to you while dressed sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves,” Ruto added.

The DP said a majority of the leaders appealing for peace were actively planning to cause divisions and chaos amongst Kenyans behind the scenes.

“Unity is power. I am calling on all of you to refuse being divided,” he added.

The Deputy President who has hinged his 2022 campaign on economic restructuring through a bottom-up economic model focused on lifting those at the bottom of the pyramid has intensified his hunt for votes in the recent months traversing several parts of the country.

Ruto warned that those who want to cause divisions won’t succeed saying he will unite all Kenyans under the UDA umbrella and ensure all Kenyans co-exist peacefully.

The UDA leader promised Turkana residents various goodies once he takes power including ensuring electricity connectivity to the grassroots.

He thanked Turkana residents and leaders for rallying behind UDA’s Hustler Movement, fashioned as a people-led alliance, to rival Odinga “elite-backed” candidature.

Ruto said that his first priority will be to invest Sh100 billion in housing, agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing to solve the unemployment crises among the youth.

“When I stand in this crowd, 80 percent of people here are the youth, and I want to tell the youths in Kenya is that if there is one priority that we must get right, it is the priority for making sure that every young person has a job or a business to do so that we can harness their talent, energy, expertise in driving the economy of the nation,” he said.

He further promised the country’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) financial support saying he will set aside a Sh50 billion kitty for small businesses from which enterprises will borrow at zero interest.

The Deputy President also said a UDA government will set aside enough funds to support agriculture and farming to ensure food security in the country.

“We do not want any Kenyan to die again of hunger, we are saying that next year we will set aside adequate funds from the government to go towards farming, seedlings and provide you with fertilizer at lower prices, water for irrigation so that everyone is able to feed their family,” he said.

He further promised to implement the Universal health coverage agenda which they had committed under the big four agenda which he claimed was sabotaged by Odinga.

Ruto defended his track-record in government saying he had demonstrated ability to deliver results.

“These guys that am competing with, what do they have to show in Turkana County? Will you give the job to a person who has a track record or someone who has nothing to show?” he asked.