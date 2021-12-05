Ruto reaps big in Central as Governor and MP joins UDA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya Dec 5 – Deputy President William Ruto reaped big in Central Kenya Sunday, after Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Tetu MP James Gichuhi joined his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The two made the announcement when they accompanied Ruto to PEFA Church Ngangarithi in Kiandu AIPCEA church in Tetu during Ruto’s second day of Nyeri tour.

“If you want to know the history of this republic, follow former PM Raila Odinga. But if you want to know where we are headed to as a nation, follow DP William Ruto and this is what I have done,” Kahiga said.

He said that the DP is the “most suitable person” to succeed President Kenyatta, adding that he will ask Nyeri residents to ignore any other person telling them the contrary.

Gichuhi was more categorical saying that he has officially joined UDA after listening to his constituents.

“As your MP, I have done my research and many of you have told me to join UDA, I want to announce to you that I have officially joined DP William Ruto and I am confident he will be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya, ” said Gichuhi.

The defection of the two brings the number of leaders from Nyeri in Ruto’s camp to four with only three Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Nunjiri Wambugu and Mukurweini MP Antony Kia in Odinga’s camp.

Before defecting, Kahiga who is a first-time Governor had last week told Opposition leader Raila Odinga during his political tour of Nyeri that Kenyans are concerned with solutions to their daily pressing problems and hardly interested in anecdotes.

Kahiga then bashed the former prime minister and his political lieutenants from Mount Kenya region and beyond who have been furthering history as a convincing tool for votes, instead of demanding that Odinga declares what he has for the region should he get their support in his race to State House.

“We have listened to the history and we surely know a lot. But our interest, for now, is about the present and where we are going. We want to know what you will offer us as a region once you take over the government,” he said.

While accepting their defections, Ruto said that the leaders’ move is wise since UDA’s aim is to bring the country together for the “unity of purpose”.

“As UDA, we welcome you to our camp, this country needs all MPs to come together for our common goal of liberating the poor from economic hardships,” he said.

UDA has settled on its likely candidate for a running mate post in the next election.

The clearest hint was given Saturday in Nyeri by DP Ruto that he will most likely pick on Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

“I want to ask you for one favour, allow Gachagua to accompany me to other parts of the country so that we can be able to win this seat. Free him so that he can engage in national politics,” Ruto told Nyeri residents Saturday during one of his many tours to the region.

Ruto said that Gachagua is one of his trusted ally and as such he would want him in his national campaign to boost his chances of becoming president next year.

Gachagua is seen as a powerful force in Central Kenya politics due his strong mobilisation skills and deep pockets even though he faces numerous corruption battles with the government.

Loosely translated in politics, Ruto was asking the residents to allow the MP to play politics on the national stage as opposed to seeking any elective seat in the county or constituency.

Political analysts have always predicted that Ruto is likely to pick his running mate from the vote-rich Central Kenya to maximise his potential of winning the presidency in August when incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta will be leaving office.

Kenyatta campaigned in a joint ticket with Ruto, winning two elections but fell out in this last term over the president’s dalliance with Opposition chief Raila Odinga whom he favours to be his successor.

It is also rumoured that Odinga whose Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is set to merge with Kenyatta’s Jubilee will also settle on a Central Kenya running mate.

Opinion is however, divided on who the candidate will be, with others speculating on former MP Peter Kenneth, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) among others.

Ruto has made inroads into Central Kenya, which he describes as his political bedrock, but Kenyatta and Raila have dismissed him as “running a sprint instead of a marathon” and vowed to defeat him in the next elections.

Other key presidential aspirants so far include Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap) among others.