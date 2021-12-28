Ruto MPs storm out of JLAC meeting on ‘Azimio’ Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto stormed out of a meeting by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) Tuesday, vowing to present their proposed amendments to the House.

The drama unfolded after the MPs raised concerns over the invitation of political parties’ representatives to the meeting.

Those who walked out include Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Alice Wahome (Kandara) who were all expected to present their views.

“I will not sit in this committee, I have decided I will prosecute my amendments before the House,” Duale said of the proposed changes that will allow parties or coalitions field presidential candidates in the next election in what is seen as a major boost for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga who plans to vie on an Azimio La Umoja ticket, a movement launched this month to together various parties.

On his part, Ichung’wah said, “I have been patient enough, I am not comfortable engaging in the same sitting where stakeholders are present.”

The Committee which is led by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano is expected to present its harminosied report to a special sitting set for Wednesday to conclude business on the (Amendment), Bill, 2021.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed dismissed the move by the MPs, vowing to defeat them.

“Let them prosecute their amendments before the house, we will shoot them down tomorrow,” he said.

House Speaker Justin Muturi listed the agenda as the tabling of the addendum report by the departmental committee and the consideration by the Committee of the Whole House and the Third reading of the Bill.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi called off debate on the controversial Bill last week after a stormy four-hour session saying he wanted to give MPs time to familiarise themselves with its contents and the suggested amendments.

During the stormy debate on the Bill, the pro-Ruto MPs tabled a record 17 amendments in what they later said was a tactic to delay debate and voting as it would have required the House to debate and vote on each of the amendments.