Ruto maintains unity call as Mudavadi remains noncommittal on UDA-ANC alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that his mission is to unite the country and make sure tribal differences do not divide the nation.

Speaking in Mombasa County during a Church service on Sunday, DP Ruto urged Kenyans to join him in his quest to unite the country by voting for him as Kenya’s 5th President in the 2022 general election.

“We want to unite the country and get rid of tribal politics which have for a long time dominated in this country. We do not want ethnic politics anymore and this is my driving force. To get rid of tribal politics,” Ruto said.

While popularizing the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) which he described as a party for all, Ruto maintained that those at the bottom of the pyramid will not be left behind in his government.

“We want to build a nation that leaves no one behind. That is our mission. To build a nation that gives equal opportunities to every citizen to be the best they want to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals who commenced a tour of the central Kenya said said they had not made any decision to support anyone else for presidential bid come 2022 general election other that one of their own.

Speaking in Kiambu County while meeting with Mt Kenya Unity Forum, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper Counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka said they are working together to ensure one of them clinches the presidency.

“At this point and time, we have not made any decision other than the fact that as OKA we shall work together and build momentum,” Mudavadi said.

Kalonzo echoed his sentiments saying, “We mean business and we know our people also mean business. We have unity of purpose and clearly you can see where the country is headed to.”

Their colleagues Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi stated that the four OKA principles of them will get rid of toxic politics in the country.

“This is a team whose interest is intertwined with the destiny of our country. We want to exorcise from our midst, toxic politics that are dividing our country into class and ethnic divisions,” Wetangula said.

DP Ruto had in his tour of the western region where Mudavadi hails from urged the ANC leader to join the UDA-led Hustler Nation platform in a message endorse by his supporters in the region.

He said UDA was the party of the people with a big following, a national outlook and a clear economic agenda for the country.

DP Ruto warned Kalonzo and Mudavadi against making a mistake of joining ODM leader Raila Odinga for the third time.

Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula abandoned the National Super Alliance under which they backed Odinga candidature, labeling Odinga’s party as undemocratic and hostile. ODM followed suit and opted out of NASA leading to the collapse of the once formidable opposition alliance.

The three leaders snubbed Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Convention on December 10 during which he formally declared his candidature in the 2022 presidential elections.