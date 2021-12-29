Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he has never promised anyone a wheelbarrow which is his party symbol.

Ruto says the wheelbarrow is “just symbol” for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“I have never promised anyone that I will give Kenyans the wheelbarrow. This is a party symbol,” he said in an interview with Citizen TV.

Ruto has been popularising UDA and the wheelbarrow in various forums and was on several occasions seen giving out wheelbarrows to “hustlers” youths at his official Karen residence and other parts of the country.

But during the interview, he challenged his competitors whose parties have various symbols to be serious in their criticism.

“Some parties have a lion (Ford Kenya), Orange (Orange Democratic Movement), umbrella (Wiper Party) among others, do they give out lions or oranges to their supporters,” he posed in the interview as he defended his party symbol

During the interview, Ruto exuded confidence of winning the August 2022 presidential election to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta while dismissing the so called “deep state” or system” as just a dream.

“There is nothing like deep state or system,” he said, “if there was such a thing, I would know because I am the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Citing the victories recorded by his UDA party in the Kiambaa by-election and other victories by the party in recent times, Ruto said it could not have happened if there was a deep state.

“Could we have won Kiambaa by-election if there was deep state, will the court have nullified our election with president Kenyatta in 2017,” he posed, dismissing talk of a deep state likely to stop his State House bid.

In all his campaigns, Ruto has always declared, “I have God and the people [of Kenya] and nothing will stop us from winning.”

He sees Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as his only worthy competitor in the presidential race, and is confident of defeating him despite the support the Opposition leader enjoys from state operatives and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

An opinion poll by research and consulting firm, Infotrak this week placed Raila as the preferred president of choice at 33 percent followed by Ruto who scored 32 percent.

The poll conducted between December 17 and 22 among 1600 respondents indicates a 12 percent loss for DP Ruto who scored 44 percent during a similar period last year.

It is also a 20 percent gain for Raila who scored 13 percent in 2020 with Angela Ambitho, Infotrak’s CEO attributing the increase to his official declaration to run for President in next year’s election.

DP Ruto received the highest support in Central Kenya at 42 percent compared to Raila who scored 16 percent while in Nairobi they had 32 percent and 28 percent respectively.

33 percent of the respondents further listed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as their preferred of their choice compared to ODM which was listed by 32 percent of the respondents.

28 percent of those interviewed said they were not aware of the existence of OKA.

The poll further revealed that 52 percent of the respondents want OKA dissolved and support either Raila or Ruto compared to 20 percent who opposed the move.

Of all those who want OKA dissolved, 55percent want Odinga supported by the OKA principals while another 45 percent want Ruto to be supported.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi was listed as the ideal OKA principal who should be considered for a running mate position (46 percent) followed by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka(46pc), Kenya African National Union (KANU) boss Gideon Moi(11pc) and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula(3pc).