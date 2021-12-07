Ruto: I know they’re forming tribal parties to whip up emotions

LAIKIPIA, Kenya Dec 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned of a scheme to form small tribal parties by his competitors.

Ruto said his competitors were scared of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and were now retreating to their tribes to whip up emotions.

However, he said the scheme would be defeated by Kenyans who were interested in policies and programmes that would transform their lives.

He said: “The attempt to divide the people of Kenya into tribal and regional parties is an attempt to divide the country by people who have no agenda to sell to the people.”

He spoke today in Laikipia County during a development tour of the area.

He was accompanied by MPs Patrick Mariro (Laikipia West), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Cate Waruguru (Laikipia), Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), and former Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Joshua Irungu (Laikipia).

The Deputy President challenged his competitors to abandon tribal political parties for a national party.

He said such an outfit will compete with UDA on a platform of issues.

He urged his competitors to stop advancing divisive and ethnic politics.

“We want to ensure that the 2022 race is about ideas, policies and development programmes that will elevate Kenya,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to reject such leaders and rally behind transformative ones.

Ruto said he was assembling leaders from every part of the country to help him form a formidable national political party that will represent the dreams and aspirations of every Kenyan.

“This party will accommodate Kenyans from every part of the country and form an all-inclusive government.”

The Deputy President reached out to political leaders to set aside their differences and work together for the sake of the country’s development.

Wahome urged Ruto’s opponents to stop using threats and blackmail to secure the support of Mt Kenya leaders.

She said: “Our opponents should come up with an agenda and a candidate to compete with us democratically. We will not be intimidated to support anyone”

Waititu said leaders from Mt Kenya will not bow down to pressure from those using threats, blackmail and intimidation to coerce them to change their political stand.

He said: “No amount of threats and intimidation will make us support Odinga, we are in UDA to stay.”

Mariro said Laikipia County residents were farmly behind Ruto saying leaders joining other smaller parties will be swept away by the UDA wave.

He said: “There is no room in Laikipia County for our opponents known for riddles and empty rhetoric, this is a UDA zone.”

Wahome appealed to the youth not to accept to be used by politicians to cause violence and instead embrace peace.

Kinyua and Waruguru urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to beef up security in Laikipia country to curb insecurity.

Their sentiments were echoed by Gachagua who said: “We urge Matiangi to provide security personnel in Laikipia county to ensure the region is peaceful.”

Ichungwa urged Matiangi to stop inciting Kenyans to engage in tribal politics and instead focus on his job of securing the country.