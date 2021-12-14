Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Ruto hits out at Raila over lack of development track record

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mshimba, Wanjiru take oath as EACC commissioners after House approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Retired colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru were sworn in on Tuesday as new commissioners of the Ethics...

4 mins ago

County News

Pope’s envoy to South Sudan named Bishop of Bungoma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Pope Francis has named Rev. Monsignor Mark Kadima the Bishop of Bungoma to take over from the Kakamega Bishop...

1 hour ago

Top stories

No! You can’t force people to get vaccinated, court tells govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – A Kenyan court has suspended a government order to prevent those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 graduate police officers sue Police Service over 20pc pay cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Two graduate police officers have sued the National Police Service (NPS) over a 20 per cent pay cut terming...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Dusit complex staring at auction over Sh5bn debt

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – A prime property at Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive is set for auction following a ruling by a High Court...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH urges caution as COVID positivity rate exceeds 5pc containment threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the country over a week-long...

2 hours ago

Afghanistan

‘God will take revenge’ says Afghan father of US drone strike victim

Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 14 – An Afghan whose daughter was among 10 relatives killed by a wrongly directed US drone strike expressed anger Tuesday...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH rolls out 100-day immunization exercise to enhance childhood antigens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has embarked on a 100-day immunization campaign in a bid to increase coverage of all...

3 hours ago