Ruto hits out at Raila over lack of development track record

Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Retired colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru were sworn in on Tuesday as new commissioners of the Ethics...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Pope Francis has named Rev. Monsignor Mark Kadima the Bishop of Bungoma to take over from the Kakamega Bishop...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – A Kenyan court has suspended a government order to prevent those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Two graduate police officers have sued the National Police Service (NPS) over a 20 per cent pay cut terming...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – A prime property at Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive is set for auction following a ruling by a High Court...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the country over a week-long...
Afghanistan
Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 14 – An Afghan whose daughter was among 10 relatives killed by a wrongly directed US drone strike expressed anger Tuesday...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has embarked on a 100-day immunization campaign in a bid to increase coverage of all...