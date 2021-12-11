Ruto charms Turkana with delivered projects, asks opponents to show track record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy president William Ruto has urged voters in the country to assess leaders contesting for different seats based on their track records and agenda rather than mere promises.

Ruto who spoke Saturday during the Tobong’u Lore Cultural Festival in Turkana said that Kenyans should avoid “gambling with their votes” by voting in leaders who have nothing to offer them.

“I want to ask the people of the Republic of Kenya, as we look into the future, we must assess all the competitors on the basis of their philosophy of uniting the people of Kenya in a national political party, on having a plan on how to eliminate the challenges that face our nation and on having a track record of what every leader and every party has been able to do,” he said.

Ruto cited his development tours in Turkana since the Jubilee Party took the reigns of power in 2013 as sufficient proof he had the interests of the region at heart.

“These guys that am competing with, what do they have to show in Turkana County? Will you give the job to a person who has a track record or someone who has nothing to show?” he asked.

His remarks came a day after ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga formally declared his 2022 presidential candidature ending months of speculation on his participation in the polls slated for August 9.

Speaking on Friday during the Azimio la Umoja national convention held in Kasarani, Odinga pledged to unveil a detailed manifesto in the coming days with major focus on corruption, public debt, industrialization, ICT and the digital economy, and promotion and protection of businesses.

Ruto said that during his tenure as DP, he oversaw the implementation of major projects across the country including construction of roads, learning institutions, upgrading of health facilities among other projects.

In an apparent refence to Odinga, Ruto said the former Prime Minister who largely enjoys the backing of the State and influential business people from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s central region, had nothing to show for the years he had spent in public service.

“Most of them do not have a track record of doing anything for Kenyans, their track record is mere stories, drama and riddles,” Ruto said.

The presumed leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pledged to unite the country once he takes over the reign of the country as President Kenyatta completes his 10-year term at the helm.

“I want to promise you that we are going to unite this country because the future of our nation is on the unity of Kenya and we are going to work together with all the leaders and God will help us and the youth of Kenya will be the engine to drive our economy,” he added.

Ruto warned that the cropping of new political parties in different parts of the country ahead of the 2022 elections is a clear indication that his political opponents are up to no good.

“It is the biggest contradiction in the history of Kenya for those who are giving us lectures today about the unity of the country, when on the other side they are the ones sponsoring ethnic, regional, village parties to divide the people of Kenya so that a few people can be beneficiaries,” he said.

He warned Kenyans to shun such leaders who he said were out to protect individual interests.

Earlier, Saturday the Deputy President led a consultative meeting of leaders from Turkana, Karamoja, Nyangatom and Dassanach and witnessed the signing of a peace pact among representatives of communities residing at the border of Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia at Lodwar Town, Turkana County.

Ruto noted that the recurring conflicts among pastoral communities have always been about resources pointing out that sustainable interventions the only way to end the fighting.

“To tame the problem, and facilitate peace, we are engaging stakeholders to jointly come up with sustainable interventions that will address water and pasture shortage,” the DP said.

Ruto further said that his administration will also build schools along border points as a “soft avenue to bringing people together”

Present in the event were Governors Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), and MPs Daniel Epuyo Nanok (Turkana West), Malachy Ekal Imana (Turkana), Joyce Emanikor (Turkana) and Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North).

Others were James Lomenen (Turkana South), Mohammed Ali Lokiru (Turkana East), Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu). Legislators from Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia were also present.