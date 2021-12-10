Ruto asks Kalonzo to join his UDA party

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals say they will not attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja convention set for Friday....
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Kasarani Stadium will be opened by 3.00 am on Friday for the last Azimio la Umoja convention where Orange...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7- Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has refuted claims that she has always been hand-held by top leaders to rise up the...
-The Mt Kenya tycoons said they won't be comfortable having a leader tainted with corruption to lead. -Mt Kenya Foundation will mobilise 10,000 people...
KISII, Kenya Dec 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be wary of leaders bent on inciting them to turn against...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s quest for the presidency has been endorsed by top Mt Kenya leaders...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Aspirants seeking seats in the 2022 election have until December 9 to do fundraising. The Chairman of the Independent...
Serve with courage, integrity and discipline, President Kenyatta tasks new GSU officers NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked new General...