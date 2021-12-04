Rescue team at Abimbo goldmine pulls miner alive, another dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 4 – Rescuers leading recovery efforts for eight trapped miners at Bondo’s Abimbo goldmine have pulled a miner alive and another dead.

The two were pulled out on Monday morning according to Bondo Deputy County Commissioner Richard Karani.

“It is unfortunate that we have pulled one miner out dead while the other still alive,” he said.

He said rescue efforts were still ongoing exuding confidence that the six remaining miners would make it.

The rescued miner was rushed to Bondo sub county hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“I want to commend the team for the good work, I am optimistic that the remaining miners too will be pulled out,” he said.

Rescuers at the scene pumped oxygen into the collapsed goldmine to increase survival chances for trapped miners.

A total of ten miners were reported to have been in the mine when it collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Two were pulled out alive by co-workers within the initial hours of rescue efforts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Siaya County emergency services deployed two excavators to support distraught residents who used hoes and spades in a desperate attempt to rescue the trapped miners.