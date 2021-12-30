Relief for farmers as NCPB set to pay Sh3,000 for 90kg maize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 -The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has announced that it will buy 90kg maize at Sh3,000, a relief to farmers who will now save Sh300.

NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote said the new price will enable farmers to get value for the maize and is seen as a move aimed at minimising competition from traders and private millers.

NCPB further said that the payment will be done within 24 hours of delivery insisting that that those that will be accepted are those that meet Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Grade 1 and 2.

“There are no administrative conditions for farmers to deliver maize as long as the produce meets KEBS Grade 1 and 11 standard,” Kimote said.

NCPB further said that the payment will be done within 24 hours of delivery insisting that that those that will be accepted are those that meet Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Grade 1 and 2

“The board is purchasing the maize for its commercial function and all farmers within regions that are currently harvesting or have already harvested are encouraged to deliver their grain to the NCPB depot,” a statement issued read in part.

The agency also announced storage facilities at competitive rates with both warehouse receipt system and regular warehousing available for farmers.

“In addition, the board will offer storage services and other post-harvest services such as grain drying, cleaning, grain grading and aflatoxin,” NCPB added.