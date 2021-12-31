Raila Tosha, Western Kenya elders say in Bukhungu declaration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Elders from various communities in Western Kenya have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and his quest for the presidency in the August 2022 election.

The declaration was read out on Friday, during the Bukhungu Stadium convention attended by dozens of leaders from across the country. Several Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other government officials were also present.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” they said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

The Convention was organised by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.