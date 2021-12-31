Connect with us

Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Bukhungu Stadium convention organised by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on December 31, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila Tosha, Western Kenya elders say in Bukhungu declaration

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Elders from various communities in Western Kenya have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and his quest for the presidency in the August 2022 election.

The declaration was read out on Friday, during the Bukhungu Stadium convention attended by dozens of leaders from across the country. Several Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other government officials were also present.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” they said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

The Convention was organised by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.”

“Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said.

Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader.

Others who defected include Oku Kaunya (Teso North MP), nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi among others.

Comments
