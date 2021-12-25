Raila Odinga roots for 6-piece voting in Nyanza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has called on residents of Kisumu to vote in ODM candidates in all the six elective positions come next year’s general election.

Speaking in Kisumu where he joined residents who braved the cold weather last night to welcome Christmas, Odinga assured them that ODM will form the next government.

“This time round we have to work hard and vote right. ODM has proven to be a united party and we will change this country when we get into the government next year,” he said.

The six elective races include Presidency, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Member of Parliament, Women Representative and Member of the County Assembly.

Odinga, who unveiled an ODM-led coalition on December 10 bringing together allied parties in support of his 2022 presidential bid, did not comment on whether ODM will face off partner parties in his Nyanza stronghold.

The coalition dunned Azimio la Umoja Movement was launched during a national convention when delegates mostly drawn from ODM proclaimed him as their preferred candidate.

On Friday, three main streets in Kisumu city — Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Oginga Odinga and Angawa Streets — were closed for the celebrations slated to run up to Saturday.

The streets remained closed to motorists and cyclists with supermarkets crying foul over the program that has denied them customers during this festive season.

There was uncertainty over the celebrations on Friday evening when heavy down pour hit Kisumu. However, it picked up around 10pm with the lighting of the Governor’s Christmas tree by Odinga.