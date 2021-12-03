PSV owners contest directive to lock out unvaccinated passengers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Matatu Owners Association has criticized a directive by the government requiring operators to lock out unvaccinated persons from public transport beginning December 21.

The Association’s Chairperson, Simon Kimutai, termed the directive too ambitious to be implemented at a time when Kenyans are travelling upcountry for festivities.

“We cannot deny people services going to meet their loved ones maybe once in a year because of their economic position. We cannot deny them services, we are striking a deal with the government that we don’t have to implement this,” said Kimutai.

He lamented that over 70 per cent of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators were not been vaccinated yet they are the ones expected to offer services to travelers and enforce the said measures.

The Association threatened to defy the directive as it comes at a time when the sector is working to recover from the effects of coronavirus.

“We will set it aside silently and we will give rights to our passengers from all the areas they are travelling to without fear,” Kimutai stated.

He was speaking during the association’s Annual National Delegates Conference.

Kimutai however pointed out that the transport sector will collaborate with the government in efforts to sensitize the public and workers within the sector to get vaccinated.

The Association is expected to partner with the government in setting up vaccination centers at PSV terminus.

“We will use our units in transport to campaign for people to get the jab. We are giving the Ministry of Transport and Health spaces in our workplace to sensitize the public and vaccinate Kenyans,” said Kimutai.

The NDC was attended Principal Secretary for Transport Joseph Njoroge who stated that the government is working to inoculate PSV crews so as to ensure seamless implementation of the directive by the Ministry of Health.

“We have had a good understanding with the entire fraternity of the public transport. We have agreed on several points that will be set up as vaccination centers,” said Njoroge.

Njoroge said discussion are being made to review the decision made by the government to mop up Kenyans to get vaccinated.

“That’s a very critical decision that will be taken up by the entire government machinery not by an individual Ministry. We are likely to see a situation where by such and such a date anybody who want to travel must be vaccinate, the day is coming ,” he said.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna who also attended the conference dismissed claims that the directive of “no vaccination, no services” is ambitious saying the government has enough vaccines in the country.

“We have more than 10 million vaccines, the reason why Kenyans are refusing to get vaccinated is not because there is a shortage or don’t have information. As a government we are working to demystify the myths and misconception,” said Oguna.

In November, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said unvaccinated persons will be denied essential government services, with restrictions in entertainment joints and other places, in what sparked public outrage.

Kagwe said that in-person government services and access to public gatherings, parks, hotels, restaurants, and bars will be denied government from December 21.

Other services to be denied include Kenya Revenue Authority, education, immigration, hospital and prison visitations, National Transport and Safety Authority and those offered by the Kenya Ports Authority.