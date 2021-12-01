Connect with us

Speaking from Nakuru County during the Commemoration of the International AIDS Day, President Kenyatta said the uptake of the Antiretroviral (ARVs) pills had increased by 83 percent from 656,000 in 2013 to 1.2 million in 2021/PSCU

Capital Health

President Kenyatta attributes 67pc decline in HIV deaths to increased uptake of ARVs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday reported progress in the war to suppress HIV/AIDS attributing a 67 per cent decline in virus-linked deaths to increased uptake of antiretroviral drugs.

The decline was reported between 2013 and 2021.

Speaking from Nakuru County during the Commemoration of the International AIDS Day, President Kenyatta said the uptake of the Antiretroviral (ARVs) pills had increased by 83 percent from 656,000 in 2013 to 1.2 million in 2021.

“The number of Aids related deaths in 2013 stood at 58,456. This number has come down to some 19,486 so far, a reduction of 67 percent but still accounts for loss of lives,” Kenyatta said.

“We are encouraged by this performance attributed to the increased number of people on Antiretroviral treatment.”

More than two decades ago, someone living with HIV/AIDS had little hope, with HIV infection bringing a steady inexorable decline towards the complete destruction of the immune system and death, the Head of State noted.

The introduction of ARVs in 1996 was a turning point for hundreds of thousands of people with access to sophisticated health care systems.

Although they cannot cure HIV/AIDS, antiretroviral have dramatically reduced mortality and morbidity, prolonged lives, and improved the quality of life of many people living with HIV/AIDS.

The Head of State further stated that the mother to child transmission of the virus has also reduced by 68.4 per cent.

“Kenya significant investment in HIV prevention has clearly borne fruit indeed new HIV infections have been reduced from around 101, 488 to the current 32,027. Consequently, the HIV prevalence has come down from 6 percent to the current 4 percent,” he said.

Kenyatta called on all stakeholders and the public at large not to lower their guard in the fight against elimination of HIV pointing out that the 1.5 million people living with the virus need support.

This year’s theme was ‘To end teenage pregnancies, towards eliminating inequalities as well as new HIV infections.’  

