Pope Francis boards a plane at Rome's Fiumicino airport, setting off for a visit to the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, before traveling on to Greece © AFP / Vincenzo PINTO

World

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus for landmark trip

Published

Pope Francis arrives at Larnaca airport in Cyprus at the start of a landmark trip that also takes him to Greece, to push two of his priorities: the plight of migrants and inter-confessional dialogue © AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO

Nicosia (AFP), Dec 2 – Pope Francis arrived on the divided island of Cyprus on Thursday as part of a landmark trip to push two of his priorities: the plight of migrants and inter-confessional dialogue.

The pontiff, 84, landed at Larnaca airport on the Mediterranean island where he will stay until travelling early Saturday to Greece, another front in Europe’s migrant and refugee crisis.

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to set foot on Cyprus, which has a Greek Orthodox majority, after Benedict XVI visited in 2010.

Migration is a key theme of his visit to the country, which complains of bearing a disproportionate burden of the flow of people trying to reach the European Union.

A banner welcomes Pope Francis, at the edge of the UN-patrolled buffer zone in Cyprus’ divided capital Nicosia near the city’s Catholic church © AFP / JOSEPH EID

Ahead of his visit, the pope said the wider five-day trip was an “opportunity to approach a humanity wounded”, noting there were “so many migrants in search of hope”.

He also said his trip would “be a journey to the wellsprings of apostolic faith and fraternity among Christians of various denominations”.

On the plane, the pope greeted journalists, one of whom gave him framed fabric pieces of migrant tents from the French port of Calais with the message: “To all the exiled people who died on the Franco-British border.”

“It’s terrible,” the pope replied, visibly moved.

Before his departure from Rome, the pope had met refugees from Syria, Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan who had come via the Greek island of Lesbos and now live in Italy, the Vatican said.

Migrants at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus, about 20 kilometres from Nicosia where Pope Francis is to meet with some of those who have fled to the island to escape poverty and conflict © AFP / Amir MAKAR

The Cyprus visit will culminate in a mass at an open-air football stadium in Nicosia, eagerly awaited by the estimated 25,000 Catholics in a country of about one million people.

They include thousands of Maronites whose ancestors arrived from Syria and Lebanon, but most are overseas workers from the Philippines and South Asia, along with African migrants.

More than 500 Cypriot police are on duty to secure the visit.

– ‘Vulnerable and marginalised’ –

Francis will on Friday hold an ecumenical prayer with migrants at a Nicosia church which serves worshippers from dozens of nations near the UN-patrolled “Green Line” that divides the island.

Pope Francis salutes nuns at the end of his general audience at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall on December 1, 2021, ahead of his departure for Cyprus © AFP / Filippo MONTEFORTE

According to Cypriot authorities, negotiations were underway with the Vatican to organise the transfer to Rome of several migrant families currently in Cyprus.

That would repeat a gesture which Francis made on Greece’s Lesbos in 2016 when he returned to the Vatican with three Syrian Muslim families who had fled bombing in their homeland.

In a video message ahead of the trip, Francis described the Mediterranean as a “huge cemetery”, referring to the thousands who have died attempting to reach European shores to escape conflict and poverty.

“We know that Pope Francis goes above all to the most vulnerable and marginalised,” the Maronite archbishop of Cyprus, Selim Sfeir, told AFP.

Cypriot authorities say the island has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members relative to its population. They accuse Turkey of allowing migrants to cross from the north.

In this photo from April 26, 2021, UN peacekeepers patrol inside the buffer zone that separates the internationally-recognised Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus © AFP/File / Roy ISSA

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces invaded and occupied the island’s northern third in response to a coup sponsored by the Greek junta in power at the time.

Only Ankara recognises the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The division saw about 200,000 people, including many Maronites from the north, displaced from their homes.

UN-sponsored negotiations seeking to reunify the island have been suspended since 2017.

– ‘I want to see Papa’ –

Worshippers in Nicosia, Cyprus attend a mass on November 14, 2021 at the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Cross, where Pope Francis is to hold an ecumenical prayer with migrants © AFP/File / Christina ASSI

In visiting the Orthodox countries of Greece and Cyprus “the (pope’s) message surely is about dialogue”, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Cyprus Jerzy Kraj told AFP.

The Orthodox Church has been separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople, today’s Istanbul.

On Friday morning, Francis will meet the Orthodox bishops of Cyprus at the Archbishop’s Palace in Nicosia’s Old City, following a meeting Thursday evening with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Anastasiades will propose his country’s vision for “a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem”, an official statement said.

A Vatican source said the pontiff is expected to deliver “a plea for unity and peace” in Cyprus.

The pope’s first stop after landing Thursday will be the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia.

A nun passes workers preparing the stage at Nicosia’s GSP football stadium, where Pope Francis is scheduled to conduct a mass before thousands of faithful in Cyprus © AFP / Christina ASSI

There, he will meet the Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi who is travelling from nearby Lebanon, a country mired in political and economic turmoil.

About 1,000 other Lebanese have also arrived in Cyprus for the papal visit, officials in the Maronite Church said.

Eroula Pavlido, 80, a Greek Orthodox Cypriot, said she was looking forward to seeing the pope in Nicosia.

“My granddaughter said, ‘I want to see Papa’,” the pope, she said, laughing. “It’s not so usual (for the pope) to come to Cyprus. (It’s a) small country and it’s divided — so many problems.”

