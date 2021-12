0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – A policeman shot his wife and five other people dead in Nairobi before he committed suicide, authorities said.

The officer, based in Kabete, is reported to have first shot his wife in the neck before he opened fire on people who rushed to help.

Police said those shot include two boda boda riders.

Kabete Police chief Francis Wahome said an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Developing story…