Policeman arrested for killing his boss in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – A police officer who shot and killed his boss in Naivasha on Christmas Day has been arrested.

The officer, identified as Corporal Joseph Muthungu, is reporter to have shot and killed his colleague at the Kedong Ranch in Naivasha.

A preliminary investigation report indicates that the officer arrived at the Camp while drunk and got into an argument with his supervisor who questioned him about why he returned late when he was supposed to be on night duty.

It is during the ensuing altercation that he opened fire using a G-3 rifle before going on the run.

The deceased’s body had gunshot wounds to the left ear, shoulder, and lower knee.

At the scene, five spent 7.62 millimetres cartridges were discovered, police said.

Cases of police officers shooting colleagues or their spouses have been on the increase lately, in what has been attributed to stress-related challenges.