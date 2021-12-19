Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DCI said Saturday the suspects who were armed with spanners were recorded in surveillance footage vandalizing a key power supply unit in the area when a signal was received by detectives manning the SGR system remotely/DCI

County News

Police pursue 2 transformer vandals after failed burglary at Makindu SGR station

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for two thugs captured on CCTV vandalizing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) transformers in Makindu on Friday night.

The DCI said Saturday the suspects who were armed with spanners were recorded in surveillance footage vandalizing a key power supply unit in the area when a signal was received by detectives manning the SGR system remotely.

The agency stated that a contingent of officers based at Makindu and Emali police stations was dispatched to apprehend the suspects who fled to the nearby bush when they noticed a police vehicle approaching.

“Unbeknownst to the thugs, the transformers fitted with a round-the-clock surveillance system had already sent their images to our command center,” the agency said.

The DCI warned members of the public that vandalizing or tampering with the railway infrastructure would attract charges related to Economic Sabotage and Terrorism.

“As detectives profile the suspects to suffer the consequences of their actions, we wish to inform the public that the railway is a critical national infrastructure under 24/7 surveillance,” the agency stated.

They appealed to members of the public to report any individual found vandalizing railway property for action.

The incident was reported at a time of increased acts of vandalism targeting railway infrastructure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On November 26, two people linked to the recent vandalism of a section of the SGR line were arrested by authorities.

The two were accused of vandalizing the SGR line in Mtito Andei on November 22, leading to a two-hour delay on a passenger train.

The National Police Service (NPS) said that they managed to recover railway line blocks that had been vandalized on the section.

“In an intelligence-led operation done earlier today (Saturday), police officers recovered all the 22 pieces of Gauge Blocks and one (1) Fish Plate vandalized from the SGR line,” the NPS said in a statement.

The items were part of a haul that was being loaded into a waiting lorry at a scrap metal yard at Machinery trading centre, Kinyambu location, Mtito Andei, police said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

450 logbooks recovered at a cybercafé in crackdown targeting rogue NTSA officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unearthed a logbook racket involving the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)...

1 day ago

crime

2 gangsters shot dead in botched supermarket raid in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Two armed gangsters have been shot dead by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Special Service Unit agents in a...

5 days ago

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

6 days ago

crime

Uhuru asks police officers to seek help with mental health issues

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 8- President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged police officers to seek alternative solutions to challenges facing them instead of resorting to the...

December 8, 2021

crime

Wash Wash! Korean loses Sh2.9mn to fake Gold dealers in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Koren national Sh2.9 million in a fake gold scam. The...

December 8, 2021

County News

2 siblings accused of theft shot outside a courtroom in Gatundu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Two siblings are fighting for their lives in Gatundu after gunmen opened fire on them at the Gatundu Law...

December 3, 2021

Kenya

2 arrested in Mtito Andei for vandalising SGR line

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Two people behind the recent vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line have been arrested. The two are...

November 27, 2021

World

Uhuru invites South African firm to help revamp rail system

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed Kenya’s readiness to diversify its partnerships in the ongoing revival and upgrading of...

November 24, 2021