Oparanya is the new Luhya nation spokesman, taking over from Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders including One Kenya Alliance (OKA) co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The new declaration by elders from the community effectively dethroned Mudavadi who has been holding the post since 2013.

The Luhya Elders Forum Secretary Peter Ludaba made the announcement during an Azimio La Umoja meeting held at the historic Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on the eve of the New Year 2022.

“The elders unanimously hand over Wycliffe Oparanya as the Western Kenya Region community leader with whom you will form the government and negotiate with, on the stakes of the community in your government,” the elders said, addressing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The resolution was signed by Chairman Patrick Wangamati, the Secretariat and patron Francis Atwoli.

Oparanya pledged to engage Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and other leaders from the region in a quest to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of in the next administration.

The elders further pledged that the Luhya community will only back the candidates fielded under the Azimio La Umoja movement, with Odinga as the community’s presidential candidate.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” they said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA). Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC). “I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.” Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.” “Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said. Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader. Others who defected include Oku Kaunya (Teso North MP), nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi among others.