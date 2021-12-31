Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) acknowledges greetings from supporters when they arrived for the Azimio La Umoja Convention at the Bukhungu Stadium on December 31, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Oparanya is the new Luhya nation spokesman, taking over from Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders including One Kenya Alliance (OKA) co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The new declaration by elders from the community effectively dethroned Mudavadi who has been holding the post since 2013.

The Luhya Elders Forum Secretary Peter Ludaba made the announcement during an Azimio La Umoja meeting held at the historic Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on the eve of the New Year 2022.

“The elders unanimously hand over Wycliffe Oparanya as the Western Kenya Region community leader with whom you will form the government and negotiate with, on the stakes of the community in your government,” the elders said, addressing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The resolution was signed by Chairman Patrick Wangamati, the Secretariat and patron Francis Atwoli.

Oparanya pledged to engage Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and other leaders from the region in a quest to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of in the next administration.

The elders further pledged that the Luhya community will only back the candidates fielded under the Azimio La Umoja movement, with Odinga as the community’s presidential candidate.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” they said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

Savula described the OKA that is yet to make a presidential candidate as “useless.”

“Hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA ni bure Kabisa,” he said.

Savula has been a vocal supporter of Mudavadi who hopes to be the fifth president after next year’s election and his defection is seen as a big blow to the ANC leader.

Others who defected include Oku Kaunya (Teso North MP), nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

31 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Atwoli roots for Raila saying: The Luhya nation will not gamble in the 2022 election

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in...

59 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ruto: Stop lying to Kenyans, you had time in government to deliver

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for giving empty promises to Kenyans...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila Tosha, Western Kenya elders say in Bukhungu declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Elders from various communities in Western Kenya have declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Savula ditches Mudavadi for Raila, says ‘OKA is useless’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Lugari MP Ayub Savula has vowed to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Key parties Bill amendments derailed as Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga MPs flex muscle

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30-Voting on the Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) was derailed even after going late into Wednesday night, in what was blamed...

2 days ago

Top stories

Parties Registrar now has powers to reject offensive slogans after new amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Members of Parliament supportive of the Handshake sat into the early hours of Thursday to approve a proposal in...

2 days ago

Kenya

Win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as MP Alice Wahome’s amendment on procedure of forming coalitions defeated

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29-A proposed ammendment by Kandara MP Alice Wahome on the procedure of forming coalitions has been struck out in what is...

2 days ago