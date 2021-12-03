Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nthenge attacked Mwende (pictured) at their home village in llinge, Mithini sub-county in Machakos county with a machete on July 18, 2016. The incident also left her deaf in one ear, eliciting anger among Kenyans and a section of leaders/FILE

County News

Odunga dismisses leniency plea by Machakos woman batterer who chopped off wife’s hands

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – A Machakos court has upheld the 30-year jail sentence for Stephen Nthenge, a man convicted of chopping off the hands of his wife, Jackline Mwende, in 2016 over infidelity claims.

Justice George Odunga dismissed Nthenge’s appeal in which the offender sought a lenient sentence since he was a first-time offender.

Nthenge attacked Mwende at their home village in llinge, Mithini sub-county in Machakos county with a machete on July 18, 2016. The incident also left her deaf in one ear, eliciting anger among Kenyans and a section of leaders.

Both of her hands were wholly severed. She sustained serious injuries to her cheek, head and back in an incident that painted a grim picture of the country’s Gender Based Violence (GBV) situation.

The decision by Justice Odunga comes at a time when the world is marking the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, an international campaign that commences on November 25 and ends on December 10 every year.

Nthenge, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in jail for attempted murder after the court found him guilty of chopping off the victim’s hands.

In a judgment delivered in February, Machakos Law Courts, Justice Brenda Bartoo said the court had taken note the accused was not remorseful for the offense he was convicted of.

“The court notes that the offense committed was grave, and the victim in the statement does not wish for any restitution,” she outlined while giving factors that informed the term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Therefore, I proceed and sentence you for the offense of attempted murder contrary to section 220(A) of penal code,” she added.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Haji launches prosecutors’ Guidelines to protect children

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has launched a guide in the criminal justice system to assist...

3 days ago

Kenya

DPP’s Facebook account hacked!

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 24- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s (ODPP) official Facebook account has been hacked. The ODPP confirmed the hacking...

November 24, 2021

crime

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old girl in Siaya

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 23 – A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Siaya for defiling a 4-year-old girl. The 33-year-old man was...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

Businessman files petition for removal of DPP Haji over gross misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Yet another petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been filed. The second petition...

October 25, 2021

REVENUE SHARING

CoG protests proposed retention of county revenue allocation at Sh370bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Council of Governors has rejected a proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to retain the revenue...

October 13, 2021