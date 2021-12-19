ODM-allied elders in Mombasa pledge to deliver Raila victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 19 – A section of elders from all the six sub-counties in Mombasa County unanimously resolved on Sunday to rally the communities living in the county behind ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s bid to become the country’s fifth President.

In what was dubbed as the Mombasa Declaration at the Sheikh Khalifa Hall in Mombasa town, over 10,000 elders drawn from Mvita, Changamwe, Likoni, Jomvu, Nyali and Nyali sub-counties said Odinga had the region’s interests at heart.

The elders said Odinga has for over the years been championing for the rights of the coastal people and their interests including devolution, and key pertinent issues such as marginalization and landlessness.

Responding to the elders’ resolution, Odinga said the issues facing the region are unique and need a person who understands them.

“This is a region blessed with many natural resources, we want the people of the Coast to benefit from them and build their economy and that of the country,” he said.

He said the issue of squatters has been a thorn in the flesh for many years since independence and hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for working hard to resolve it.

“If elected President to succeed him, I will pick from where he would have left to ensure the people of this region suffer no more, it is the responsibility the government to ensure all Kenyans live a good life and share the National cake equally,” he added.

The ODM leader said his agenda is to have every child get an education to the highest level saying that he will work with experts to ensure Universal Free Education is realized upto the highest level of education.

“It is doable. And with proper management of resources and bringing an end to corruption, we can achieve this,” he said.

On health matters, Odinga regretted that in this time and era, people still have to be detained in hospitals for lack of money to pay for their treatment in hospitals saying this is something that must be brought to an end.

“We have the vision, the will and the solution to this problem. Expectant mothers will no longer have to walk for long distances to bring new life in the world, we have to fix our health sector and the time is now,” he said.

Odinga said the people of the region can gain from the waters of the Indian Ocean saying that through tourism, many young people can get employment opportunities to earn a living.

“That is why we are talking about the blue economy, and we have to make good use of the natural resources available here to build our economy and create more employment opportunities,” he added.

He called on Kenyans to embrace unity saying no country can prosper when her citizens are disunited.

“Unity is what I will continue preaching. We have to live one another regardless of our political differences,” he said.

The Governor of Mombasa County Hassan Ali Joho who was the convenor of the meeting said he will work closely with other leaders from the Coast region with the aim of preaching unity among the locals.

“As the people of Mombasa, we are fully behind you (Mr. Odinga) and we shall extend this to other parts of the region,” he said.

Joho said Odinga has stood with the people of the region, fought for their rights and championed for their needs at all costs in both instances while in opposition and government.

“Raila understands our issues more than any other person because he has mastered the art of learning and understanding the problems facing Kenyans and given a chance he will solve them,” added Joho.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir said the people of Mombasa County were fully behind Odinga’s candidature and that as local leaders they will cross all parts of the county and beyond popularizing his bid.

“We want Raila to be our 5th President and we have to walk the talk by telling people the truth about him,” he said.

Other leaders present included the MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe) Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Islamic Preacher Sheikh Juma Ngao.