Odinga declares his 2022 presidential candidature

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga has formally declared his 2022 presidential candidature ending the speculations of his participation in the polls slated for August 9.

Odinga had chosen to remain non-committal on whether he would vie for the country’s top seat as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year reign comes to an end.

Speaking on Friday during the Azimio la Umoja national convention held in Kasarani, Odinga pledged to unveil a detailed manifesto in the coming days with major focus on corruption, public debt, industrialization, ICT and the digital economy, and promotion and protection of businesses.

“Having listened to your calls during our conventions, given my credentials to this congregation and the nation and large, and having spelt out the peoples aspirations as I understand them, under the Azimio la Umoja and having given my 10-point vision for Kenya, I Raila Amolo Odinga having been faithful and committed to building a national democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime, having worked for many patriotic Kenyans to achieve this goal, I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate at the presidential elections in August 9 2022,” Odinga declared.

He also announced the transformation of Azimio la Umoja into a political alliance of like-minded parties.

The declaration came after Azimio la Umoja Convention endorsed Odinga’s presidential candidature in 2022 in an acclamation vote by delegates.

The endorsement in a declaration made by National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo paves way for Odinga to contest in the highly competitive elections in which he will face Deputy President William Ruto, his chief rival.

“Following wide Azimio la Umoja consultations in all the regions of our great nation, we the people of Kenya gathered here today at the Kasarani stadium for the Azimio la Umoja national convention this 10th day of December 2021, do hereby request his excellency Raila Amolo Odinga EGH to present himself as a candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections in August 2022,” read the declaration.

Embu Governor Martin Wambora who also spoke at the event said that ODM Party Leader is the most pro-devolution presidential candidate.

The Council of Governor’s Chairperson stated that Odinga’s March 2018 handshake deal with President Kenyatta paved way for peace in the country which was facing an uncertain political future over the opposition leader’s refusal to accept the 2017 presidential election results.

He added that the success of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the majority of the countries is a clear demonstration of their support for the ODM party leader’s quest for presidency.

The constitutional review process was annulled by both the High Court and Court of Appeal forcing pro-handshake leaders to retreat even as the government filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“On behalf of the council of governors and also the previous governors, I want to assure you that you the most revolutionary pro-devolution in this election,” Wambora said.

On Wednesday, the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), a league of top business leaders said their decision to back Odinga’s presidential bid had the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The decision appeared to have irked some One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles including Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula who failed to turn up for the event citing other personal engagements.

The three worked with Odinga under the defunct National Super Alliance which disintegrated amid accusations by the trio directed at Odinga, who they said blindsided them in his pursuit of the March 2018 truce with Kenyatta.

The 2022 elections will pit Odinga against Ruto who will be vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua, Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have also expressed interest in the race.