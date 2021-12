Odinga arrives at Kasarani for party convention, KANU’s Moi in attendance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi for his Azimio la Umoja Convention where he is expected to formally declare his 2022 presidential bid.

Odinga arrived in the venue shortly after 12pm.

Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party Leader Gideon Moi was among leaders at the convention. Moi showed up despite his co-principles, Amani National Congress’ Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, giving the event a wide berth.

The convention was expected to unveil a political alliance to rival OKA and Deputy President William Ruto-led Hustler Nation movement under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

While announcing their unavailability to attend the convention, Odinga’s former allies in the National Super Alliance (NASA), now coalescing around the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said they had prior engagements.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula both announced the unavailability on Thursday.

Mudavadi described Odinga as “a worthy competitor,” adding “I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

Wetangula tweeted a similar message while Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka indicated that he was on Juba for official engagements at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy to South Sudan.

Odinga has been endorsed by the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), a league of top business leaders from central region.

The MKF declaration on Wednesday said their decision to back Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader’s presidential bid had the backing of President Kenyatta.

MKF said President Kenyatta had also cleared them to grace Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention.

Odinga has hinged his 2022 campaign of a unity platform, visiting ten regions to popularize the Azimio la Umoja clarion call in what was set to culminate with a declaration of his fifth stab at the presidency.

MKF Chairperson Peter Munga stated that their ‘Muthamaki’ (leader) had given them the go ahead to rally behind Odinga.

“If he had not given us the blessing to go for Azimio la Umoja we would not have been here,he is our ‘Muthamaki’(leader),” said Munga.

MKF members were among the 2,000 special guests expected to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention.

“We will escort Odinga to Kasarani because he is the 5th and incoming President. We will bring 10,000 delegates to the stadium because of our proximity to the stadium,” said Munga.

MKF’s endorsement of Odinga is expected to boost Odinga’s bid and provide the much-needed impetus for him to bridge gap with his chief opponent, DP Ruto, who has been projected as the most popular candidate with an opinion poll published in October scoring him at 58 per cent compared to ODM leader’s 27 per cent.

Ruto, who has fallen out with top officials in government and the governing Jubilee Party which is in tumbles following what appears to be a mass wall out by two factions, hopes to solidify his base under the UDA to face Odinga in 2022.