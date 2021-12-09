NTSA rolls out road safety campaign to curb accidents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 9 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a road safety campaign in a bid to reduce road accidents in the country, particularly during the festive season.

At least 4,000 fatalities were reported in the country since January.

NTSA announced Thursday that the overall aim of the initiative dubbed Usalama Barabarani is to enhance road traffic safety in the wake of an increase in road fatalities in the country.

“Today marks the launch of the Nairobi County Usalama Barabarani program. The overall objective of the UsalamaBarabarani program is to contribute towards enhancing road traffic safety through programs and projects that will see a reduction in fatalities,” NTSA said.

The transport authority stated that it embarked on several awareness initiatives in some parts of the country to educate members of the public on road safety under the program.

“Under the objective of improving road user behavior through targeted public awareness and education programs, various public Road Safety campaigns were undertaken to target the vulnerable groups in the month of August and September 2021,” the authority added.

The European Union (EU)-funded program comes also targets Kakamega, Kisumu, Kericho and Nakuru counties.

A few days ago a traffic police cop lost his life when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle in Nairobi’s Valley Road.

On December 4, Nairobi Area Traffic police boss Joshua Omukata called on the pedestrians and motorists to be cautious on the road during the festive season.

He noted that in the past years, during the festive months, the country has been experiencing an upsurge in accidents on the roads.

The traffic police boss pointed that since the beginning of the month of December, the city had witnessed four fatal accidents.

“The latest and very sad is yesterday (Friday) whereby one of our police officers, a very dedicated and a hardworking police officer, was hit by a speeding public service vehicle along Valley Road killing the officer on the spot, it is very unfortunate. We are really taking this opportunity to join the family and friends of this officer during this hard time,” Omukata said.