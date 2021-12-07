Notorious ‘Katombi’ gang leader shot dead by DCI in Starehe, Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – A leader of a notorious criminal gang known as ‘Katombi’ has been shot dead in Nairobi’s Starehe area.

The gangster was killed on Monday night during a shoot-out with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The thug, only identified as Ngaruiya was the head of the infamous Katombi gang, known for operating with impunity across the Mathare valley and neighbouring estates. Together with four of his accomplices, Ngaruiya had attacked a pedestrian at gunpoint and taken away his mobile phone and other valuables,” the DCI said on Twitter.

According to the DCI, the gang engaged officers in a shootout from 4pm along Mau Mau road in Bondeni, Mathare sub-county before their gang leader was felled at 6pm.

“Ngaruiya who continued firing from his pistol was fatally wounded, dealing a heavy blow on the Katombi gang, that has terrorized Mathare locals for a period of time. The other four thugs dived into the river infested with raw sewage and swam downstream to save their skin,” the DCI said.

The DCI has now issued an ultimatum to the four “Katombi” gang members to surrender.

“Detectives based at Starehe have issued the known thugs an ultimatum to surrender within 24 hours, failure to which they will suffer dire consequences,” the DCI added.