Capital News
December 1, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta confers Nakuru the city status making the Central Rift town Kenya's 4th City after Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu/PSCU

County News

Nakuru transitions from municipality to Kenya’s fourth city

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has conferred the city status to the Nakuru municipality making it the fourth city in the country after Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

President Kenyatta said the municipality will now be called the City of Nakuru following the elevation and will enjoy all privileges, powers, authority, as well as ranking as a city under the laws of Kenya as provided in the Urban Areas and Cities Act 2011 and all applicable laws.

“NOW THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Head of State and Government under Section 7 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act (Act No. 13 of 2011) and all other enabling provisions of law, I, UHURU KENYATTA, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, DO HEREBY CONFER City Status to the Nakuru Municipality,” Kenyatta declared in a proclamation made on Wednesday.

Kenyatta said that the people of Nakuru expressed their desire for the upgrading of to the Nakuru Municipality in a petition approved by the Municipality, the County Executive Committee, and the County Assembly before being placed before the Senate.

The Senate approved the application on June 3, after it satisfied all the required legal criteria.

“AND WHEREAS the Senate, having satisfied itself that all legal criteria had been satisfied and it was fit and proper that the Municipal Council of Nakuru be upgraded to a city; on 3 rd June 2021 the Senate by affirmative resolution gave its approval to the application and recommendation that the Municipal Council of Nakuru be conferred with city status,” the Head of State added.

President Kenyatta further stated that the city status will help create jobs for unemployed youth in the county and result in improved living standards.

Kenyatta emphasized the need for peace in the country starting that it is only through harmony that the country’s economical growth will be realized.

“Peace is the surest way to end the problems we are facing as a country,” Kenyatta said.

During his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, Kenyatta defended his administration saying it has awakened sleeping giants in the country.

“Once sleepy towns have now roared back to life driving not only grand infrastructural projects but also increasing tangible household economies for the common Kenyans,” said Kenyatta.

Despite the qualms that there still exists a gap in ensuring equitable share of revenue between the national government and county governments, Kenyatta said that his government in the last 8 years had entrenched structures in devolution.

“My administration has laid a firm and sound foundation for devolved systems of government, a foundation that has the potential to multiply the economic fundamental of our counties’ economies immeasurably,” he said.

While acceding Nakuru’s request, the Senate House adopted a report by the Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee which paved way for the elevation of Nakuru town.

“With its reputation of being the cleanest city in East Africa. All Kenyans looks forward on Nakuru city growing by leaps and bounds,” Kenyatta said Tuesday.

Lack of clear guidelines in Urban Areas and Cities Act 2011 delayed the elevation of the municipality to a city.

The Urban Areas and Cities Act 2011 provides for the procedure on the establishment of various categories of urban areas, their management, and functions, but there are no guidelines for elevating municipalities to cities.

The Ministry of Devolution was compelled to fill in the gaps which included drafting documents, never issued before to other city in the country, for legal compliance.

Nakuru Municipality, having attained the population size requirement, is now expected to generate sufficient revenue to sustain its operations.

It will also be expected to have key infrastructural development and must have an integrated urban area or city development plan, officials said.

