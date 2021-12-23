Connect with us

The Sh60 billion Expressway project which is a legacy project for President Kenyatta broke ground in October 2019 with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the contractor/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway to be completed in March 2022: Uhuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway will be completed in March, 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Thursday when he launched the last box girder along the main alignment of the Expressway paving the way for its completion.

The Head of State who was on a tour of ongoing infrastructural developments in the city lauded the Kenya-China partnership thanking the Chinese government for being a cordial partner.

“Our partnership with China is one that is mutually beneficially that is based on win win and we are very grateful to the Chinese government for the support that they continue to render not only to our country but also to the rest of the countries in Africa,” he said.

The Sh60 billion Expressway project which is a legacy project for President Kenyatta broke ground in October 2019 with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the contractor.

The Expressway is a 27.1km road project beginning from Mlolongo through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Nairobi’s CBD to Westland’s area along Waiyaki Way.

In the tour, President Kenyatta pointed out that he was proud of what his administration has been able to achieve thus far in improving road connectivity in the country.

“To date we have done so many roads in our inner cities. Over 420 kilometers have been done to ease transport for our people. The difference that is being occasioned by the road building I do believe that within another two years Nairobi will be a truly a 21 century city catering for its population in a positive manner and in a manner befitting our people,” he said.

State House said the Expressway was 93 per cent complete.

The Expressway will have a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way as well as 10 interchanges.

The section between the Eastern and Southern bypasses will be a six-lane dual carriageway while the section from to the Eastern Bypass and that from the Southern Bypass to James Gichuru will be a four-lane dual carriageway.

