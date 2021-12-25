Connect with us

Capital News
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai/NPS

Kenya

Mutyambai assures of adequate security during Christmas

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assured Kenyans of security as they celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Speaking Saturday during a tour of various police stations in Machakos County, Mutyambai urged the members of the public to report any suspicious activity for action to be taken.

“I appeal to  the members of the public to volunteer information that may complement our efforts in the fight against crime,” he said.

Mutyambai said that adequate security officers had been deployed across the country to boost security.

The IG also advised Kenyans to exercise caution while driving on the road during the festive season.

“I wish all Kenyans Merry Christmas but I urge those who are driving not to drive at dangerous speeds and I advise Kenyans to avoid moving in one vehicle as a family because we want to take care of your family and other families who are also travelling,” he said.

His appeal comes at a time when majority of Kenyans have broken for holidays to celebrate Christmas and the new year.

On December 20, Mutyambai announced the seconding of 3,000 prison service officers to support the National Police Service (NPS) in its efforts to provide security during the festive season.

While making the statement on the state of country’s security, Mutyambai reiterated that all NPS officers who were on leave had resumed their duties to ensure availability of adequate security personnel across the country.

“The Commissioner General Kenya Prisons is here with me, he has given me 3,000 prison officers, whom we have declared special police to work with NPS. We have resources at our disposal to ensure everybody enjoys his festivities of this Christmas season without any disruptions,” he said.

Security threats posed by terrorists and bandits tend to increase during the festive seasons especially in the Northern region which borders Somalia, the home base of the A-Qaeda linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab.

He added that the police remain committed to the safety and security of all Kenyans in the country during the festive season calling on members of the public to be vigilant during the festivities.

“I invite the public to support us in this noble effort by remaining vigilant, sharing information and reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest stations, any law enforcement officer, or through the police hotline numbers,” he added.

The IG stated that the government had beefed up security in all parts of the country adding that they had enhanced patrols to forestall any security threats.

