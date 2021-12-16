Muturi recalls MPs for a special sitting to approve nominee for PSC Chairperson post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled Members of Parliament from recess, for a special sitting on Tuesday and Wednesday to approve nominees for Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson slot and National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) members.

The MPs had taken a seven-week recess on December 2 and were set to resume on January 25, 2022.

The request to reconvene the House was made by the House Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

“Hon. Members, you are notified that, on a request of the Leader of the Majority Party, the Speaker has approved Special Sittings of the House to be held next week, Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd December 2021, (Morning and Afternoon). Business to be transacted is- (1) Approval of appointment of the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission; (2) Approval of appointment of Members of the National Gender & Equality Commission,” Muturi stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for the position of PSC Chair, Amb. Anthony Mwaniki, faced the House departmental committee on security for an approval hearing.

The position was left vacant after the death of the former chairperson Stephen Kirogo after a short illness in April.

Twelve candidates had been shortlisted for the position out of which President Kenyatta picked Mwaniki as his sole nominee.

PSC Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu and former Special Programmes PS Mahboub Mohammed Maalim were among those shortlisted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta declared the post vacant on August 24.

If approved by the House, Amb. Mwaniki will serve on a full-time basis for a non-renewable term of six years.

Muturi further indicated that debate on several Bills before the House including Consideration at all Stages of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Bill, 2021, Consideration of the Political Parties Amendment Bill, 2021 and Senate amendments to the NHIF Amendment Bill, 2021 will also be conducted during the special sittings.