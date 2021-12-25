Mumias sugar farmers skeptical on Uganda’s Rai firm lease: report  

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Dec 25 – Farmers in Kakamega County have treated the announcement of Mumias sugar lease award by KCB’s receiver manager to Sarrai firm of Uganda with mixed reactions.

A survey conducted by Market Analytics, a research firm, shows that a majority of Kakamega residents did not have confidence in the award of the lease to the Ugandan firm associated with the Rai family.

Out of 524 residents interviewed through phone calls and face to face interviews on Thursday December 23, 2021, 67 per cent opposed the award.

One of the factors driving the opposition was the possibility of legal challenges, expected to be lodged by a number of bidders, who claimed the process was not transparent.

Tumaz and Tumaz enterprises a firm associated with Mwale City investor Julius Mwale said it filed a lawsuit in High Court challenging the award. The firm had the highest bid of Sh27.6 billion compared to Sarrai’s Sh11.5 billion.

Another 14 per cent of respondents in Kakamega County supported the award while 19 per cent were either undecided or unaware of the lease award.